Exor N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

EXOR N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the “Company”) announces that, under the third tranche of the share buyback program of up to €150 million announced on 17 April 2023 (the “third tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam and CBOE DXE:

EURONEXT AMSTERDAM

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 12 June 2023 39,410 80.7705 3,183,165.38 13 June 2023 47,982 81.3431 3,903,006.96 TOTAL 87,392 7,086,172.34

CBOE DXE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 12 June 2023 20,000 80.7901 1,615,801.00 TOTAL 20,000 1,615,801.00

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the third tranche is approximately €150 million for a total amount of 1,917,330 ordinary shares purchased.

With the purchases described above the Company has completed the third tranche of the share buyback program announced on 17 April 2023.

As of 16 June 2023, the Company held in total 9,164,463 ordinary shares in treasury (3.92% of total ordinary issued share capital)1.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

1 This corresponds to 1.25% of the total issued share capital including both ordinary shares and special voting shares.

