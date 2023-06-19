Fascial Closure Systems Market Report (2023 to 2031) - Teleflex Incorporated, ACell Inc., AbClo, NeoSurgical, and Medtronic

Newark, New Castle, USA, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growth Plus Reports estimated the size of the global market for fascial closure systems in 2022 to be worth US$ 123.73 million, and it is expected that it will increase at a revenue CAGR of 7.8% to reach US$ 242.42 million by 2031.

Analysis of the global market for fascial closure systems indicates that during the forecast period, revenue share is likely to increase significantly. After a significant procedure requiring an abdominal incision, the interior layers of the abdomen are closed by a process called facial closure. Hernia growth is prevented by facial closure.

Key Takeaways:

The latest development in surgical techniques is driving the market revenue share.

The rising demand for an aesthetic appearance and synthetic cosmetology is driving the market demand.

Laparoscopic surgery is becoming more popular, increasing the market revenue growth rapidly.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/fascial-closure-system-market/8850

Fascial Closure System Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 123.73 million Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 242.42 million CAGR 7.8% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Product Type, Indication, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Competitive Landscape

A list of the prominent players operating in the global market for fascial closure systems includes:

NeoSurgical

Teleflex Incorporated

ACell Inc.

AbClo

Medtronic

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global fascial closure system market revenue is driven by increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures requiring shorter recovery time and hospital stays. Furthermore, the increasing demand for laser surgeries in facial closer systems with few stitches, such as laparoscopy, is increasing the market revenue share.

However, due to the expensive adhesives, sometimes of poor quality, subject to stringent regulatory requirements, and there are few innovative adhesive technologies available in underdeveloped nations., the fascial closure system market revenue growth is expected to be restrained.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Product Type

Based on the product type, the laparoscopy abdominal closer system device segment dominates the global fascial closure system market with the largest revenue share. This sizable revenue share is attributed to the rising preference for minimally invasive procedures, safe, shorter recovery time, with lesser trauma.

Segmentation By Indication

Based on the indication, the laparoscopy segment dominates the global fascial closure system market with the largest revenue share. The significant revenue share is attributed to a quick recovery, quick and successful outcomes, low risk of infection, small or no incision, and less pain, as well as shorter hospital stays, decreased blood loss, and lower patient morbidity.

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/fascial-closure-system-market/8850

Segmentation By End User

Based on end-user, the hospital segment accounts for the highest revenue share in the global fascial closure system market. Due to the ease of handling any emergencies that may arise during surgical procedures and the accessibility of a wide range of treatment options in such facilities, hospitals experience a significantly higher inflow of patients for bariatric operations or other laparoscopic procedures than other types of medical facilities.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, North America, with the largest revenue share, dominates the global fascial closure system market. One of the primary factors influencing the growth of the fascial closure systems market is the rise in sales of fascial closure systems in these regions. Additionally, the market is being affected by the growing preference for laparoscopic procedures over open surgery and the competition for product innovation among significant competitors.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports conducted extensive research on the world market for fascial closure systems. We looked at the basic market traits, important investment spheres, regional growth analytics, revenue projections, rival market participants, and mergers and acquisitions.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL FASCIAL CLOSURE SYSTEM MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE Laparoscopy Abdominal Closer System Devices Traction System GLOBAL FASCIAL CLOSURE SYSTEM MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY INDICATION Trauma Surgery Laparoscopy Transplantation Surgery GLOBAL FASCIAL CLOSURE SYSTEM MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Trauma & Emergency Centers

FASCIAL CLOSURE SYSTEM MARKET TOC

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8850

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market.

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

Browse more latest healthcare reports:

Sympathomimetic Drugs Market by Type (Direct, Indirect, Mized), Indications (Cardiovascular Diseases, Asthma & COPD), Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Cortisone Acetate Market by Indication (Rheumatic Diseases, Dermatologic Conditions), Route of Administration (Oral and Parenteral), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Belladonna Alkaloids Market by Type (Atropine, Hyoscyamine), Application (Gastrointestinal Disorders, Respiratory Disorders, Overactive Bladder), Route of Administration (Oral, Topical), End User (Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies)-Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Calcium Homeostasis Drugs Market by Drug Class (Calcium Metabolism Modifiers, Parathyroid Hormone Analogs), Indication (Hypocalcemia, Hypercalcemia), Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Mirvetuximab Soravtansine Market by Indication (Ovarian Cancer, Fallopian Tube Carcinoma), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

Contact:

Manan Sethi

Director, Market Insights

Email: sales@growthplusreports.com

256 Chapman Road

STE 105-4, Newark,