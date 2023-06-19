Revolutionizing Healthcare Management: The Growing Market for Gamification in Healthcare

Westford, USA, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the healthcare gamification market will attain a value of USD 8339.2 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 11% over the forecast period (2023-2030). The popularity of wellness apps and wearables with gaming features clearly indicates people's affinity towards gamification in healthcare. One of the significant benefits of incorporating gamification into healthcare is that people are increasingly adopting fitness and wellness apps that offer gamified features for free. These apps provide users with direct communication with physicians and other medical professionals, allowing for more personalized care and feedback. This is expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/healthcare-gamification-market

Browse in-depth TOC on "Healthcare Gamification Market"

Pages - 233

Tables - 88

Figures – 76

Gamification has emerged as a powerful tool to increase engagement and participation in various fields, including healthcare. Gamification has been found to tap into people's natural desire for competition and achievement, motivating them to achieve their health goals by integrating game-like elements into healthcare tasks. This approach has been shown to be effective in enhancing patient compliance, promoting healthy behaviors and improving treatment outcomes.

Prominent Players in Healthcare Gamification Market

Ayogo Health Inc.

Akili Interactive Labs, Inc.

Mango Health, Inc.

Bunchball Inc.

Hubbub Health, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Nike Inc.

Google LLC

EveryMove, Inc.

Fitbit Inc.

Jawbone

Rally Health Inc.

Reflexion Health, Inc.

Syandus Inc.

Welltok Inc.

Akadeum Life Sciences

BreakAway Ltd.

CrowdJoy Inc.

Medisafe Inc.

SuperBetter, LLC

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/healthcare-gamification-market

Casual Game Segment is Anticipated to Grow Due to the Growing Focus on Fitness Awareness

The casual game segment accounted for the highest market share in the healthcare gamification market. The increasing acceptance of casual games among youngsters and the working population and a growing focus on healthy well-being awareness are among the leading factors driving the demand for this segment. Furthermore, healthcare gamification models for casual and fitness are proving to be more cost-effective than traditional fitness models developed by fitness institutes, which is expected to propel industrial expansion during the forecast period.

North America is projected to experience substantial growth in the near future. This can be attributed to several factors, including the region's high adoption rate of gamification in healthcare and an increasingly aware consumer base. These factors have contributed to the growth of the market, as more individuals and organizations recognize the potential benefits of gamification in promoting health and wellness.

Serious Game Segment is Dominating the Market Due to the Rising Demand for Serious Games among Senior Citizens

The serious game segment is expected to demonstrate the fastest growth in the healthcare gamification market during the forecast period. This is also projected to have a higher market growth rate compared to other segments owing to the widespread acceptance and demand for serious games among senior citizens. In healthcare, gamification is increasingly used to encourage behaviour change by offering rehabilitation exercises and developing cognitive skills. However, people are greatly inclined towards engaging in exercise and serious games, which is expected to boost the demand for healthcare gamification in the coming years.

Asia Pacific is experiencing significant growth, primarily owing to the region's rapidly growing population. As a result, the Asia-Pacific holds a dominant share of the global healthcare gamification market. This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of consumer and enterprise-based healthcare games by various organizations, including hospitals, clinics, diagnostic labs, educational institutes and companies.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the Healthcare Gamification market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/healthcare-gamification-market

Key Developments in Healthcare Gamification Market

GOQii Inc. and Animoca Brands announced a collaboration to provide innovative healthcare solutions through gamification in 2022. GOQii, an established Indian fitness technology company, partnered with Animoca Brands, a Hong Kong-based game software company, to create a metaverse ecosystem in preventive healthcare. The collaboration focuses on leveraging blockchain tokens and gamified fitness actions to promote healthy behaviours among users.

Evolv, Microsoft, and ZOTAC have joined forces to offer RehabKits to hospitals in London and New York, providing telerehabilitation services in 2021. The RehabKit system enables virtual therapy by linking software to television, offering exercise games that therapists can prescribe to monitor patient adherence and performance remotely.

Key Questions Answered in Healthcare Gamification Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Medical Cameras Market

Global Chromatography Data System (CDS) Market

Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market

Global Sterilization Equipment Market

Global Life Sciences and Analytical Instruments Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com