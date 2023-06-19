Virus-Like Particles Market Worth US$ 9.80 Billion by 2031 - Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new analysis by Growth Plus Reports, the global virus-like particles market is estimated to be worth US$ 9.80 billion by 2031, with a revenue CAGR of 7.85%. The study examines the key strategies, factors and prospects, competitive landscape, evolving industry patterns, market size, financial information and forecasts, and potential business opportunities.

Key Takeaways:

Increasing research and development will drive market growth.

Increasing demand for virus-like particles-based vaccines will support market revenue growth.

North America will dominate the global market with the largest revenue share.

Virus-like Particles Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 4.96 billion Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 9.80 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 7.85% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Type, Source, Application, and Region. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers

Increased demand for virus-like particles-based vaccines is the primary factor driving the revenue growth of the virus-like particles market. Furthermore, increased use of virus-like particles as delivery systems for gene editing and increasing research and development on vaccines based on these particles is expected to contribute to market revenue growth. Besides this, the high efficacy of virus-like particles in treating genetic diseases and developing new therapies will boost market revenue growth.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global virus-like particles market from four perspectives: Type, Source, Application, and Region.

Type Segmentation: Based on the material, the virus-like particles market is segmented into vaccines and therapeutics. The vaccine segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because of vaccinations with virus-like particles have a successful track record and are safe and immunogenic by nature.

Source Segmentation: Based on the source, the virus-like particles market is segmented into yeast, plant, insect cell, and others. The yeast segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because yeast offers benefits such scalable fermentation, reduced risk of contamination by organisms, affordable manufacturing, and the ability to produce VLPs of a high quality.

Application Segmentation: Based on the application, the virus-like particles market is segmented into hepatitis, Gaucher disease, cancer/HPV, and others. The hepatitis segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because of VLPs have showed promising outcomes in the treatment of hepatitis B and C infections.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global virus-like particles market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

North America dominates the global virus-like particles market with the largest revenue share. the rise in addiction rates, the prevalence of chronic diseases, the demand for vaccinations, the rising awareness of the advantages of immunization, the development of cutting-edge technologies, and government measures to encourage vaccination are attributed to North America's significant revenue share in the global market.

Competitive Landscape

The following companies are important players in the global virus-like particles market:

Merck & Co., Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation

Sanofi S.A.

Pfizer Inc.

Wantai BioPharm

LG Chem Ltd.

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

Bharat Biotech International Limited

VBI Vaccines Inc.

There is moderate competition in the virus-like particles market. To introduce novel drugs and products, the major players in the market emphasize research and development. Major companies often engage in mergers and acquisitions to enhance their market share.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL VIRUS LIKE PARTICLES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE Vaccines Therapeutics GLOBAL VIRUS LIKE PARTICLES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY SOURCE Yeast Plant Insect Cell Others GLOBAL VIRUS LIKE PARTICLES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Hepatitis Gaucher Disease Cancer/HPV Others

VIRUS LIKE PARTICLES MARKET TOC

