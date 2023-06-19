Ambulatory Healthcare Service Market to US$ 5.81 Billion by 2031| Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ambulatory healthcare service market , estimated at US$ 3.50 billion in 2022, is projected to surpass US$ 5.81 billion by 2031, at a revenue CAGR of 5.80%, according to the latest evaluation by Growth Plus Reports. The study examines the best impactful strategies, macroeconomic conditions, trends and prospects, competitive environments, changing market dynamics, market size, data and projections, and key investment areas.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing prevalence of multi morbidity and chronic diseases will drive the demand for ambulatory healthcare service during the forecast period.

Shorter hospital stays and lowering healthcare expenditure will encourage market revenue growth.

North America will dominate the global market.

Download the Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/ambulatory-healthcare-service-market/8494

Ambulatory Healthcare Service Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 3.5 billion Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 5.81 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Type, Application, and Region. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers

The rising need for affordable outpatient treatment that does not require hospital stay is the primary factor driving the revenue growth of the global ambulatory healthcare service market. Additionally, government initiatives, increased funding for ambulatory care facilities, preference for minimally invasive surgery, advancements in technology, and decreasing healthcare costs contribute to market revenue growth. Furthermore, increased access to ambulatory healthcare services, the prevalence of chronic diseases and multi-morbidity, and the usage of robots in ambulatory services will support the market's revenue growth.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global ambulatory healthcare service market from three perspectives: Type, Application, and Region

Type Segmentation: Based on the type, the global ambulatory healthcare service market is segmented into Emergency Departments, Primary Care Offices, Surgical Specialty, Diagnosis, Rehabilitation Services, and Others. The primary care segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because of the enhanced healthcare quality and the deployment of modern technologies, such as computerized prescription systems and electronic health records (EHRs).

Application Segmentation: Based on the application, the global ambulatory healthcare service market is segmented into ophthalmology, plastic surgery, gastroenterology, pain management, and others. The gastroenterology segment dominates the market because the rising prevalence of gastrointestinal issues and the increasing need for ambulatory healthcare services.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global ambulatory healthcare service market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America dominates the global ambulatory healthcare service market with the largest revenue share. The considerable revenue share of North America in the global ambulatory healthcare service market can be attributed to the region's growing need for outpatient services, an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, rising healthcare expenditures, technological advancements, high healthcare spending, and an advanced healthcare infrastructure.

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/ambulatory-healthcare-service-market/8494

Competitive Landscape

The following are the top companies in the global ambulatory healthcare service market:

Envision Healthcare Corporation

IntegraMed America Inc.

Aspen Healthcare

Medical Facilities Corporation

NueHealth

Surgery Partners

Terveystalo Healthcare

Bayshore HealthCare

HCA Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited

The market for ambulatory healthcare service is very competitive and complex. Prominent companies are developing new products and forming strategic alliances to successfully fulfill the growing global demand and maintain a strong market position.

Recent developments:

The FDA's approval and introduction of Xenco Medical's Multilevel CerviKit in June 2022 enhanced the company's surgical device portfolio for ambulatory surgical centers. This kit expands the company's ground-breaking single-use cervical spine technology to include a full suite of implants and single-use instruments for 2, 3, and 4 level anterior cervical spine procedures.

The acquisition of SurgCenter Development (SCD) was officially announced in November 2021 by Tenet Healthcare Corporation and its subsidiary United Surgical Partners International (USPI). According to the terms of the contract, Tenet/USPI will acquire SCD's ownership interests in 92 ambulatory surgical centres (ASCs) and other relevant ambulatory support services (collectively, the Portfolio).

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL AMBULATORY HEALTHCARE SERVICE MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE Emergency Departments Primary Care Offices Surgical Specialty Diagnosis Rehabilitation Services Others GLOBAL AMBULATORY HEALTHCARE SERVICE MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Ophthalmology Plastic Surgery Gastroenterology Pain Management Others

AMBULATORY HEALTHCARE SERVICE MARKET TOC

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8494

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market.

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

Browse more latest healthcare reports:

Sympathomimetic Drugs Market by Type (Direct, Indirect, Mized), Indications (Cardiovascular Diseases, Asthma & COPD), Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Cortisone Acetate Market by Indication (Rheumatic Diseases, Dermatologic Conditions), Route of Administration (Oral and Parenteral), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Belladonna Alkaloids Market by Type (Atropine, Hyoscyamine), Application (Gastrointestinal Disorders, Respiratory Disorders, Overactive Bladder), Route of Administration (Oral, Topical), End User (Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies)-Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Calcium Homeostasis Drugs Market by Drug Class (Calcium Metabolism Modifiers, Parathyroid Hormone Analogs), Indication (Hypocalcemia, Hypercalcemia), Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Mirvetuximab Soravtansine Market by Indication (Ovarian Cancer, Fallopian Tube Carcinoma), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.