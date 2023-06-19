Global Motorcycle Handlebar Control Switch Strategic Business Report 2023: Growing Number of 'Born-Again' Middle Aged Bikers Fuels the Sector

Dublin, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Motorcycle Handlebar Control Switch: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Motorcycle Handlebar Control Switch estimated at US$545.4 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$840.9 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Commuter, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach US$539.8 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Mid-Segment segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR
The Motorcycle Handlebar Control Switch market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$151.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 3.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$566.8 Million by the year 2030.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Motorbikes Enjoy Unbelievable Boom amid COVID-19 Crisis
- COVID-19 Outbreak Impacts Motorcycle Production, Driving Down Revenues for Manufacturers
- Supply Vacuum & Future Course
- Motorcycles: From Specter of Collapse to Sudden Spike in Sales amid COVID-19
- Motorcycle Handlebar Control Switch - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Motorcycles: A Way of Life & Attitude
- Key Factors Influencing the Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market: On a Scale 1-10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)
- Motorcycle Handlebars: A Prelude
- An Introduction to Motorcycle Handlebar Control Switches
- Global Market Prospects and Outlook
- Commuter Motorcycles: The Largest Segment
- Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rise in Volume Sales of Motorcycles: A Major Indicator of Market Growth
- Global Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market: Annual Sales in Thousand Units by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2020 and 2027
- Global Powered Two-Wheeler Market: Penetration Rate in Select Countries for 2019
- Notable Trends Influencing Sales of Motorcycles Worldwide
- Convenient Features, Economic & Environmental Benefits
- Growing Traffic Congestion
- Rise in Female Two-Wheeler Riders
- Growing Number of 'Born-Again' Middle Aged Bikers
- Replacement Demand: A Lucrative Opportunity
- Changing Consumer Preferences Amidst Urbanization Trend
- World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
- Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
- As Technology Grows Leaps & Bounds, Motorcycle of Future Moves from the World of Science Fiction to Reality
- Long-Term Gains for Handlebar Control Switches as Motorcycle Makers Eye on Electric Bicycles
- Growing Electrification of Motorcycle Controls and Systems to Boost Market Growth
- Market Poised to Benefit from the Development of Custom Control Switches Modules
- Integration of More Functionalities into Handlebar Control Switches to Drive Market
- Growing Prominence of Illuminated Handlebar Control Switches
- Rider Blast for Small-Displacement Motorcycles Bodes Well for Handlebar Control Switches Market
- The Outdated Handlebar is Ripe for Interesting Ergonomic & Functional Improvements
- As AHOs Become Mandatory for Two-Wheelers in Few Nations, Handlebar Switch Controls Witness Changes
- Innovations and Advancements in Handlebar Control Switches to Present Growth Opportunities
- Motorcycle Handlebar Gets Interesting Facelift with New/Standard Controls & Switches
- Custom Latching Switches for Turn Signals
- Android Auto Gets Revved Up with Support from Harley-Davidson Motorcycles
- Robust Gains for Voice Assistants
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
