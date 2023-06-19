Global Motorcycle Handlebar Control Switch Strategic Business Report 2023: Growing Number of 'Born-Again' Middle Aged Bikers Fuels the Sector

Dublin, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Motorcycle Handlebar Control Switch: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Motorcycle Handlebar Control Switch estimated at US$545.4 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$840.9 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Commuter, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach US$539.8 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Mid-Segment segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR



The Motorcycle Handlebar Control Switch market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$151.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 3.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$566.8 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 248 Featured) -

12vtechnology LLC

Bombardier Recreational Products Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

J&P Cycles, Inc.

K & S Technologies Inc.

KiWAV International Inc.

Minda Industries Ltd.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 641 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $545.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $840.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Motorbikes Enjoy Unbelievable Boom amid COVID-19 Crisis

COVID-19 Outbreak Impacts Motorcycle Production, Driving Down Revenues for Manufacturers

Supply Vacuum & Future Course

Motorcycles: From Specter of Collapse to Sudden Spike in Sales amid COVID-19

Motorcycle Handlebar Control Switch - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Motorcycles: A Way of Life & Attitude

Key Factors Influencing the Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market: On a Scale 1-10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)

Motorcycle Handlebars: A Prelude

An Introduction to Motorcycle Handlebar Control Switches

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Commuter Motorcycles: The Largest Segment

Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Volume Sales of Motorcycles: A Major Indicator of Market Growth

Global Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market: Annual Sales in Thousand Units by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2020 and 2027

Global Powered Two-Wheeler Market: Penetration Rate in Select Countries for 2019

Notable Trends Influencing Sales of Motorcycles Worldwide

Convenient Features, Economic & Environmental Benefits

Growing Traffic Congestion

Rise in Female Two-Wheeler Riders

Growing Number of 'Born-Again' Middle Aged Bikers

Replacement Demand: A Lucrative Opportunity

Changing Consumer Preferences Amidst Urbanization Trend

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

As Technology Grows Leaps & Bounds, Motorcycle of Future Moves from the World of Science Fiction to Reality

Long-Term Gains for Handlebar Control Switches as Motorcycle Makers Eye on Electric Bicycles

Growing Electrification of Motorcycle Controls and Systems to Boost Market Growth

Market Poised to Benefit from the Development of Custom Control Switches Modules

Integration of More Functionalities into Handlebar Control Switches to Drive Market

Growing Prominence of Illuminated Handlebar Control Switches

Rider Blast for Small-Displacement Motorcycles Bodes Well for Handlebar Control Switches Market

The Outdated Handlebar is Ripe for Interesting Ergonomic & Functional Improvements

As AHOs Become Mandatory for Two-Wheelers in Few Nations, Handlebar Switch Controls Witness Changes

Innovations and Advancements in Handlebar Control Switches to Present Growth Opportunities

Motorcycle Handlebar Gets Interesting Facelift with New/Standard Controls & Switches

Custom Latching Switches for Turn Signals

Android Auto Gets Revved Up with Support from Harley-Davidson Motorcycles

Robust Gains for Voice Assistants

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u9iji3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment