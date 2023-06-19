Global Biochar Market Analysis & Outlook 2023-2033 with Regional Demand Insights and Profiles of 130 Companies

Dublin, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Biochar 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Carbon removal is driving new interest in biochar, with customers including Microsoft, Shopify, and Stripe. The biochar industry has an estimated carbon sequestration potential of up to two gigatons (Gt) of carbon annually.

This is an essential resource for anyone involved in the emerging biochar industry. The report provides extensive data on producers, capacities, capacity utilization, production, trade, demand, applications, and pricing.

Report contents include:

Analysis of biochar production processes, production capacities, pricing, regulations & policy.

SWOT analysis, market drivers and trends, market challenges.

Analysis of biochar end markets including Agriculture & livestock farming, Construction materials, Wastewater treatment, Remediation, Carbon Dioxide Removal, Cosmetics, Textiles, 3D printing, Ink, Polymers, Biogas, Steel and metal.

Global market demand for biochar, by market and regions, historical and forecast to 2033.

Profiles of 130 companies. Companies profiled include Airex Energy, Black Bull Biochar, British Columbia (BC) Biocarbon. Ltd, Carbo Culture, Carbofex Oy, Carbo-FORCE GmbH, carbonauten, Circular Carbon GmbH, ECOERA, Glanris, Jeffries Biochar, NetZero, Nordgau Carbon, Novo Carbo, OBIO, PYREG GmbH, Pyrocal, Rainbow Bee Eater Pty Ltd., SWVA BioChar, and WasteX Pte. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 What is biochar?

1.2 Properties of biochar

2 BIOCHAR PRODUCTION

2.1 Feedstocks

2.2 Production processes

2.2.1 Pyrolysis

2.2.2 Gasification

2.2.3 Hydrothermal carbonization (HTC)

2.2.4 Torrefaction

2.2.5 Equipment manufacturers

2.3 Production capacities

2.4 Pricing

2.5 Regulations and policy

3 MARKETS FOR BIOCHAR

3.1 Market drivers for biochar

3.2 Agriculture & livestock farming

3.2.1 Soil amendment

3.2.2 Fertilizer additives

3.2.3 Feed additives

3.2.4 Other livestock products

3.3 Construction materials

3.3.1 Concrete additives

3.3.2 Asphalt

3.4 Wastewater treatment

3.5 Remediation

3.6 Carbon capture

3.6.1 Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) market

3.7 Cosmetics

3.8 Textiles

3.9 3D printing

3.10 Ink

3.11 Polymers

3.11.1 Biochar-polymer composites

3.11.2 Synthetic resins

3.11.3 Rubber composites

3.12 Biogas

3.13 Steel and metal

3.14 SWOT analysis

3.15 Market challenges

4 GLOBAL PRODUCTION OF BIOCHAR

4.1 By market

4.2 By region

5 COMPANY PROFILES

6 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

7 REFERENCES

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

