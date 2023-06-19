United States Dermocosmetics Market Report 2023: A $6.49 Billion Market in 2028 - Key Vendors are Focusing on Unique Formulations for Various New Indications

Dublin, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Dermocosmetics Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US dermocosmetics market will be valued at $6.49 billion in 2028 from $3.88 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9%

This report provides complete information regarding consumer purchasing behavior and the adoption of dermocosmetics in the US. The role played by pharmacists and dermatologists in the purchase of dermocosmetic products in the US is discussed in the report. Dermocosmetics is the only segment that has grown during the COVID-19 pandemic in the market.

Influence of Saloon centric distribution channels, digital cosmetic promotions, and social media influence on purchasing dermocosmetic products in the US is included. The role played by specialty stores in branding the product for the customers is included in the report.



The report discusses key vendors looking for unique formulations for various new indications. There is a slow rise in the domestic dermocosmetic manufacturers in the market.

MARKET DEFINITION

Dermocosmetics are products designed by pharmacists and dermatologists to meet cosmetic and dermatological needs. It is usually used by people under the recommendation of dermatologists, pharmacists, and other healthcare professionals.

These products are manufactured according to manufacturing standards, like the drugs. Dermatology products are tested on efficacy and safety to avoid user risk.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Hair care segment dominates the product segment. However, anti-aging products are in higher demand in the market. The usage of sun care products in the market has gone high in the recent past.

Social media icons play a major role in influencing the purchase of dermocosmetics among the youth.

Disease-targeted dermocosmetic products are in high demand and are largely recommended by dermatologists in the market.

Online Channels are largely adopted by the end-users to purchase dermocosmetic products, especially from foreign countries. This has increased the penetration of other country manufacturers in the US.

Medical spas are one of the largest end-users in the market. There are new methods, like mono-brand stores, direct to customers, which are getting popular and changing the dynamics of customer purchasing behavior.

Key Vendors

L'Oreal

Pierre Fabre

Beiersdorf

PUIG

Galderma

Other Prominent Vendors

Avicanna

Bioderma

Biologique Recherche

Bioskin

Coty

Dermalogica

Dermophisi Ologioque

Embryolisse

HD Dermocosmetics USA

IDC Dermo

Infinitek

Kapyderm USA

Labo International

Nuxe

Rilastil

Uriage

Ziaja

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 59 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.88 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $6.49 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered United States

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Dermocosmetics Market Overview



Executive Summary

Introduction

Key Findings

Chapter 2: US Dermocosmetic Market Projected Revenue

US: Projected Revenue of Dermocosmetic (2022-2028; $Billions)

Chapter 3: US Dermocosmetic Market Segmentation Data

US: Projected Revenue by Product (2022-2028); (Revenue $BN)

Product Snapshot

Hair Care

Body Care

Anti-aging

Hygiene

Sun care

Others

US: Projected Revenue by Gender (2022-2028); (Revenue $BN)

Gender Snapshot

Female

Male

US: Projected Revenue by Distribution Channel (2022-2028); (Revenue $BN)

Gender Snapshot

Pharmacy & Drug Stores

Online

Super Markets/Hyper Markets

Specialty Stores

Others

US: Projected Revenue by End-User (2022-2028; (Revenue $BN)

End-user Snapshot

Hospitals & Clinics

Medical Spas & Saloons

Individuals

Chapter 4: US Dermocosmetic Market Prospects & Opportunities

US Dermocosmetic Market Drivers

US Dermocosmetic Market Trends

US Dermocosmetic Market Constraints

Chapter 5: US Dermocosmetic Market Industry Overview

US Dermocosmetic Market - Competitive Landscape

US Dermocosmetic Market - Key Players

US Dermocosmetic Market - Other Prominent Vendors

Chapter 6: Appendix

