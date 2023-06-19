Atorvastatin Drug Market Size to Surpass US$ 6.05 Billion by 2031 - Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Growth Plus Reports, the global atorvastatin drug market was valued at US$ 4.55 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass US$ 6.05 billion by 2031, at a revenue CAGR of 3.21%. The report analyzes top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenarios, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Key Takeaways:

The rising prevalence of neurological diseases will provide plenty of growth opportunities for the atorvastatin drug market.

North America will dominate the global atorvastatin drug market.

Increasing public awareness will fuel the growth of the atorvastatin drug market.

Atorvastatin Drug Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 4.55 billion Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 6.05 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 3.21% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Type, Therapeutic Area, Distribution Channel, and Region. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Market Drivers

The rise in the use of atorvastatin to treat dyslipidemia is the primary factor driving the revenue growth of the global market. Furthermore, its excellent efficacy in treating dyslipidemia (high cholesterol and triglyceride levels), lower risk of cardiovascular disease, minimal side effects, and availability in generic forms will support the market’s revenue growth.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global atorvastatin drug market from three perspectives: Type, Therapeutic Area, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Type Segmentation: Based on the type, the global atorvastatin drug market is segmented into natural statins and synthetic statins. The synthetic statins segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because they are extremely effective in reducing cholesterol levels and minimizing the risk of cardiovascular diseases, are well tolerated by patients, and have a low risk of side effects.

Therapeutic Area Segmentation: Based on the therapeutic area, the global atorvastatin drug market is segmented into cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and dyslipidemia. The dyslipidemia segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because it has a good safety profile and can be used with other lipid-lowering medications.

Distribution Channel Segmentation: Based on the distribution channel, the global atorvastatin drug market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others. The hospital pharmacy segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because it allows patients to fill their prescriptions before they leave the hospital or during their hospital stay, they are staffed by licenced pharmacists who are trained to make sure medications are distributed safely and accurately, and hospital pharmacists guide patients about potential side effects and drug interactions.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global atorvastatin drug market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America dominates the global atorvastatin drug market due to the region’s high rate of dyslipidemia and cardiovascular disease, a growing patient pool, improved healthcare infrastructure, and favorable reimbursement policies.

The European region is expected to register significant revenue growth because of the high prevalence of cardiovascular disease, the growing elderly population, and increased public awareness of the advantages of cholesterol-lowering medications.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the global atorvastatin drug market are:

Pfizer, Inc.

AstraZeneca, plc

Merck & Co.

Novartis AG

Abbvie, Inc.

Dr. Reddy Laboratories

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Sanofi S.A.

Merck KGaA

Abbott Laboratories

The atorvastatin drug market is moderately competitive with few key players. Key players operating in the market are implementing competitive sustainability tactics such as product development and regional presence growth. Major firms are aggressively acquiring other companies to strengthen their global market positions.

Recent developments:

The US Food and Drug Administration approved Zydus Cadila to commercialise Atorvastatin Calcium tablets, a cholesterol-lowering medicine, in November 2018.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL ATORVASTATIN DRUG MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE Natural Statins Synthetic Statins GLOBAL ATORVASTATIN DRUG MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY THERAPEUTIC AREA Cardiovascular Diseases Obesity Dyslipidemia Others GLOBAL ATORVASTATIN DRUG MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Others

ATORVASTATIN DRUG MARKET TOC

