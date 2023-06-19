Global Heat Shields Strategic Business Report 2023: Alternate Heat Shield Concept for Spacecraft Presents Opportunities

Dublin, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Heat Shields - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Heat Shields estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Non-Metallic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.6% CAGR and reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Metallic segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR
The Heat Shields market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 3.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured) -
- Autoneum Holding Ltd.
- Dana Holding Corporation
- ElringKlinger AG
- Lydall Inc.
- Morgan Advanced Materials PLC
- Ugn Inc.
- Zircotec Ltd.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|243
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$4.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$5.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Integration of Heat Shields with Other Vehicle Components Drives the Automotive Heat Shield Market
- Rigid Heat Shield - The Largest Product Segment
- Asia-Pacific - The Fastest Growing Region
- PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Heat Shield - Protecting Structures from Extreme Temperatures
- Automotive Heat Shield
- Aircraft Heat Shield
- Spacecraft Heat Shield
- Defense Heat Shield
- Heat Shields for Marine Applications
- Heat Shields for Industrial Applications
- Heat Shields for Cookware
- Metal Matrix, Fiber-Metal and Ceramic Matrix Composites - Ideal for Aerospace Applications
- Heat Shield - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Inflatable Shields for Spacecraft
- Flexible Heat-Shield System from NASA in the Works
- Alternate Heat Shield Concept for Spacecraft
- New Heat Shield Technology to Enable Heliophysics Mission-the Solar Probe Plus
- NASA Tests Foldable Heat Shield
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kaivny
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment