Global Poultry Antibiotic Market Report 2023: Rise in Focus on Poultry Healthcare Drives Growth

Dublin, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poultry Antibiotic Market, By Product Type, By Mode of Administration, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global poultry antibiotic market, and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.

Poultry antibiotics are primarily used to treat infectious diseases as well as preventative treatment for birds (chickens, turkeys, geese, and ducks) raised commercially or domestically for meat, eggs, and feathers. Antibiotics help make food safe by keeping chickens healthy and reducing bacteria entering the food supply.

Antibiotics in poultry are generally administered to the entire flock and are used for the treatment of disease, disease prevention, and growth promotion.



Market Dynamics:



Increase in population of chickens, rise in consumption of eggs and meat, rise in focus on poultry healthcare, increase in awareness among people, and increase in demand for safe/effective poultry antibiotics are major factors expected to drive growth of the global poultry antibiotic market.



For instance, in February 2023, AgriFutures Australia announced a 5-year research, development, and extension plan for Australia's AUS$$6.6 billion chicken meat industry.



Moreover, in December 2022, Avec announced the launch of Sustainability Charter which outlines areas where the poultry industry can improve on its environmental sustainability like packaging, animal welfare, and use of antibiotics.

Company Profiles:

Venky's (India) Limited

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Nisseiken Co., Ltd.

Neogen Corporation

Huvepharma

Vetoquinol S.A.

Virbac

Ceva Sante Animale

Bayer AG

Merck & Co. Inc.

Elanco Animal Health

Zoetis Inc.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health

Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market.

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players.

It profiles key players in the global poultry antibiotic market based on the following parameters such as company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics.

The global poultry antibiotic market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts.

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global poultry antibiotic market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 155 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.45 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.41 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

Market Segmentation:

by Product Type:

Penicillins

Tetracyclines

Macrolides

Fluoroquinolones

Aminoglycosides

Others

by Mode of Administration:

Oral

Injection

Others

by Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

