Worldwide Data Center Power Market Report 2023: Focused Insights and Forecasts to 2028

The data center power market is projected to reach a value of $27.02 billion in 2028 from $18.54 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.5%

The data center power market has grown with growth in data center construction and an increasing number of hyperscale constructions by colocation and hyperscale operators.

The market considers a detailed scenario of the present worldwide data center power market and its market dynamics for 2023-2028. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report covers the market by electrical infrastructure UPS system capacity, generator system capacity, tier standards, and geography.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The worldwide data center power market in recent years has grown with several innovations across the infrastructure offerings in terms of UPS systems, the market has witnessed the adoption of lithium-ion, nickel-zinc, and sodium-ion batteries. For instance, NTT Global Data Centers adopted lithium-ion batteries with five minutes of run time at full load in its data center in Chicago (CH1).

Regarding generators, investors have started focusing on innovative fuel types such as fuel cells, hydrotreated vegetable oil, and natural gas. For instance, In March 2023, AWS announced plans to adopt HVO for the backup generator powering its data centers in Dublin, Ireland.

Multiple software vendors in the power market are partnering with leading power infrastructure providers to improve the efficiency of data center facilities using software-defined practices. Some suppliers are advancing technology, intelligently transforming, and integrating power into a data center on demand.

Global data center power market by power capacity witnessed a major dominance from colocation operators in 2022 and contributed a share of over 60% of the overall power capacity addition in the market.

SEGMENTAL ANALYSIS

In terms of power infrastructure adoption, UPS systems dominated the market in 2022, followed by generators. UPS systems with a capacity of below 500 kVA dominated the UPS market in 2022, driven by the development of several data centers below the capacity of 5 MW.

UPS systems with a capacity of over 500 kVA contributed to over 60% cumulatively of the overall investments for UPS systems in the market. The share of UPS systems with a capacity of up to 500 kVA will continue to dominate the market in the coming 4-5 years, followed by systems with a capacity of over 500 KVA, slowly witnessing an increase in investments. The market has witnessed major traction toward adopting VRLA and lithium-ion-powered UPS systems.

In the Generator market, generators with a capacity range of 1.5 to 3 MW are gaining more traction and dominated the generator investments in 2022 with a share of over 50% of overall investments for generators across the global data center market. Regarding fuel type, the procurement of diesel generators dominates the market adoption, with some facilities across the globe involved in the procurement of gas generators.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

In terms of geography, power capacity addition was dominated by North America with a share of around 38%, followed by APAC with around 35%, and Western Europe with around 14% share. Other regions, such as the Middle East and Africa, were among the steadily emerging locations in 2022.

In Europe, over 50% of new projects are expected to be powered by renewable energy. The market faces major challenges in terms of high-power consumption and carbon emissions. - In 2022, the Middle East & Africa region witnessed high investments in data centers with less than 10 MW of power capacity. Colocation providers across the region, such as Moro Hub, Gulf Data Hub, Khazna Data Centers, Equinix, and Ooredoo data center facilities are using sustainable energy sources to power their data center facilities.

