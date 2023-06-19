Global Uninterruptible Power Supply Market Report 2023: Players Include Delta Electronics, ABB, Schneider Electric and Hitachi

Dublin, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Uninterruptible Power Supply Market, By Capacity, By Type, By Application, and By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) market, and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.

An uninterruptible power supply, also known as a UPS, is an important device that protects a desktop computer from sudden power outages and other power disturbances. They provide uninterrupted power to a computer by switching between primary and backup power without the computer noticing the change.

There are three basic types of UPS systems, including online double conversion (ODC), line-interactive and offline (also called battery backup and standby). Each type has its own advantages in protecting today's distributed IT infrastructure especially on the network edge.

Throughout the history of UPSs, their main function has been to provide backup power in the event of a power failure. This allows the user to continue working or have enough time to shut down the systems safely. As technology has advanced, UPS systems have evolved to be more efficient and reliable even allowing for automatic shut down of systems and notifications via email or text.



The growing telecommunication sector is projected to boost growth of the market for uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market in the near future. This can be attributed to the increased use of high power range UPS systems by telecommunication providers and cloud service providers to provide continuous power backup in the event of any disruption in regular power.



However, high capital investment and durability issues of UPS systems is likely to hinder growth of the global uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market during the forecast period.

Company Profiles:

Riello Elettronica SpA

EATON Corporation PLC

Emerson Electric Co.

Delta Electronics Inc.

ABB Ltd

Schneider Electric SE

Hitachi Ltd

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

General Electric Company

Cyber Power Systems Inc.

Aspex Inc.

Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) market

Market Segmentation:

by Capacity

Less than 10 kVA

10-100 kVA

Above 100kVA

by Type

Standby UPS System

Online UPS System

Line-interactive UPS System

by Application

Data Centers

Telecommunications

Healthcare (Hospitals, Clinics, etc.)

Industrial

Other Applications

by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ogbf7s

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.