Global Uninterruptible Power Supply Market Report 2023: Players Include Delta Electronics, ABB, Schneider Electric and Hitachi

Dublin, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Uninterruptible Power Supply Market, By Capacity, By Type, By Application, and By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides in-depth analysis of the global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) market, and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.
An uninterruptible power supply, also known as a UPS, is an important device that protects a desktop computer from sudden power outages and other power disturbances. They provide uninterrupted power to a computer by switching between primary and backup power without the computer noticing the change.
There are three basic types of UPS systems, including online double conversion (ODC), line-interactive and offline (also called battery backup and standby). Each type has its own advantages in protecting today's distributed IT infrastructure especially on the network edge.
Throughout the history of UPSs, their main function has been to provide backup power in the event of a power failure. This allows the user to continue working or have enough time to shut down the systems safely. As technology has advanced, UPS systems have evolved to be more efficient and reliable even allowing for automatic shut down of systems and notifications via email or text.
The growing telecommunication sector is projected to boost growth of the market for uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market in the near future. This can be attributed to the increased use of high power range UPS systems by telecommunication providers and cloud service providers to provide continuous power backup in the event of any disruption in regular power.
However, high capital investment and durability issues of UPS systems is likely to hinder growth of the global uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market during the forecast period.
Company Profiles:
- Riello Elettronica SpA
- EATON Corporation PLC
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Delta Electronics Inc.
- ABB Ltd
- Schneider Electric SE
- Hitachi Ltd
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- General Electric Company
- Cyber Power Systems Inc.
- Aspex Inc.
Key features of the study:
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) market
Market Segmentation:
by Capacity
- Less than 10 kVA
- 10-100 kVA
- Above 100kVA
by Type
- Standby UPS System
- Online UPS System
- Line-interactive UPS System
by Application
- Data Centers
- Telecommunications
- Healthcare (Hospitals, Clinics, etc.)
- Industrial
- Other Applications
by Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ogbf7s
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.