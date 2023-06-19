Global Valves Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $88.33 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.26%

Dublin, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Valves Market 2023-2028 by Type, End-Users, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 and Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Valves Market is estimated to be USD 68.36 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 88.33 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.26%.



The valve market worldwide is a multifaceted and ever-evolving industry, encompassing a diverse range of valve types, materials, and applications. Valves play a crucial role in controlling the flow of fluids, gases, and other materials through pipelines and systems, finding applications in various industries such as oil and gas, water and wastewater, power generation, chemical processing, and pharmaceuticals.



The market for industrial valves is driven by the increasing demand from the oil and gas industry, where valves play a critical role in controlling the flow of steam and water in major power plants. Recent advancements in material science and production techniques have enabled valves to perform optimally even under high-pressure and high-temperature conditions. However, the market faces challenges such as high capital investment, low-profit margins due to varying valve standards across regions, and issues related to outsourcing, such as poor quality and delayed deliveries, leading to increased rejection rates and customer dissatisfaction.



Nevertheless, the market presents opportunities in the form of rising demand for AI-integrated valves for intelligent water supply. Artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms can enable data processing and learning, allowing for applications such as predicting flow based on historical data, forecasting future scenarios, and selecting the best options in water distribution networks.



One of the challenges in the market is the unplanned downtime caused by valve malfunctioning and failure. Plant shutdowns or unplanned downtime due to malfunctioning valves can result in severe repercussions, including production losses, increased repair expenses, additional labor costs, and raw material waste, and can damage customer relationships. To address this challenge, industry participants are focusing on implementing solutions for condition monitoring, connected infrastructure, and predictive maintenance to minimize downtime and improve operational efficiency.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

The Increasing Demand for Industrial Valves in the Oil and Gas Industry

Rise in Infrastructure-Related Developments

Adoption of Emerging Technologies

Restraints

High Cost of Manufacturing

Opportunities

Rising Demand for AI-Integrated Valves for Intelligent Water Supply

Increasing Accessibility of Plastic Valves

Increasing Water Exploration and Power Generation Projects

Challenges

Lack of Standardized Certifications and Government Policies

Downtime Due to Repair and Maintenance

Market Segmentation



The Global Valves Market is segmented based on Type, End-Users, and Geography.

By Type, The valve market is categorized into several types, including ball valves, butterfly valves, gate valves, plug valves, and control valves. The market share of each valve type may vary depending on the specific industry, application, and location. Ball valves are generally considered the most popular type of valve due to their high durability, low maintenance, and efficient shutoff. They are widely used in industries such as oil and gas, water treatment, and chemical processing. Butterfly valves are also commonly used, especially in industries that require large flow rates, such as HVAC, water distribution, and wastewater treatment. They are known for their compact and lightweight design, as well as quick and easy operation.

By End-Users, The market is segmented into various industries such as Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Chemical, Water & Wastewater, and Mining. Among these, the Oil & Gas sector has been the dominant contributor to the market, and this trend is expected to persist in the forecasted period. This is because valves play a critical role in piping systems, enabling flow regulation, equipment isolation and protection, and crude oil refining direction and guidance. For example, gate valves, which are linear motion devices that control fluid flow, are widely used in plumbing and pipeline applications.

By Geography, The market is categorized into regions including the Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific region has a substantial market share due to the growing manufacturing and R&D activities in various industries across the region. Efforts to enhance worker safety in sectors such as oil and gas and chemicals are also driving market growth in the area. The demand for industrial valves is high in Asia-Pacific, particularly in countries like India where the manufacturing sector is rapidly expanding, and the government offers incentives to businesses setting up industrial facilities. Furthermore, the Indian government has implemented several initiatives to support the industrial sector, making it a key driver of market expansion in the region.

