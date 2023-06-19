Global Travel Vaccine Market 2023 - 2028: Increasing Awareness of Vaccine-Preventable Diseases Drives Growth

Dublin, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Travel Vaccine Market 2023-2028 by Disease Type, Booking Channel, Tourist Type, Tour Type, Age Group, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 and Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Travel Vaccines Market is estimated to be USD 4.07 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 6.46 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.67%.



The increased awareness of vaccine-preventable diseases among travelers is significantly driving market growth. The number of cross-border travelers has increased dramatically as a result of globalization. Vaccine-preventable diseases have received considerable attention in recent years. The increased awareness is linked to high vaccine uptake among travelers. Tour organizers are very important in raising awareness about vaccine-preventable diseases.



Moreover, Initiatives by governments and other organizations to enhance travel safety are significant trends in the market. The rise in the incidence of travel-related diseases around the world has prompted governments and other organizations to take steps to safeguard the safety of international travel.

Many organizations are launching campaigns to promote safe and healthy travel. Worldwide, for example, strives to inform travelers about preventable and non-vaccine preventable diseases. Its web system also provides travel immunization management to healthcare providers. Similarly, Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade gives current information on diseases prevalent in many countries. Therefore, the growing demand for vaccination and initiatives by government organizations to ensure travel safety are expected to support the market's growth.



However, the high cost of travel vaccinations limits the market growth. A typical first-time traveler requires 2-3 immunizations. Travel clinics charge more for immunizations; new vaccines are the most expensive. The high costs restrict travelers from being fully immunized before travel. Furthermore, patients may regard immunizations as unnecessary. Furthermore, the expensive expense of travel immunization may deter students and travelers from seeking immunization.



Also, the side effects associated with some vaccines are challenging for the growth of the Global Travel Vaccine Market. The fear of vaccine side effects creates hesitancy in travelers toward vaccines which ultimately makes them avoid getting vaccinated.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Awareness of Vaccine-Preventable Diseases

Increasing Travel and Tourism

Rising Prevalence of Life-Threatening Infectious Diseases

Restraints

High Cost of Vaccines

Opportunities

Governing and Non-Governing Agencies of Various Countries are Encouraging the Adoption of Travel Vaccines

Technological Advancements, Such as Needle-Free Injection Technology (NFIT)

Challenges

Side Effects Associated with Vaccines Compiled with Needle Fears and Phobia

