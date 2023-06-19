English Latvian

RESOLUTIONS

for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

of the Joint Stock Company “Latvijas Gāze”

of June 19, 2023

Reports of the Board, the Council and the Audit Committee, and the certified auditor’s opinion of the Joint Stock Company “Latvijas Gāze”

To take note of the reports of the Board, the Council and the Audit Committee of the Joint Stock Company “Latvijas Gāze”, and the certified auditor’s opinion.

Voting results: the decision is taken with the required majority of votes

Approval of the Annual Report 2022 of the Joint Stock Company “Latvijas Gāze”

To approve:

the “Latvijas Gāze” group consolidated and Joint Stock Company „Latvijas Gāze” annual report 2022 prepared in compliance with the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union (hereinafter – the Annual report); the Corporate governance report of the Joint Stock Company „Latvijas Gāze” for the year 2022, which is part of the Annual report; the Remuneration report of the Joint Stock Company “Latvijas Gāze” for the year 2022, which is part of the Annual report;

drawn up by the Board and reviewed by the Council of the Joint Stock Company “Latvijas Gāze”.

Voting results: the decision is taken with the required majority of votes

Distribution of the profit for 2022 of the Joint Stock Company “Latvijas Gāze” Take note that the joint-stock company "Latvijas Gāze" worked with a net profit of EUR 40,823,737 in 2022, of which EUR 15,000,000 was paid in extraordinary dividends on July 4, 2022. Retained earnings for 2022 as of 31.12.2022 is 25,823,745 EUR. The retained profit of 2022 in the amount of EUR 25,823,745 shall be used as follows:

pay out EUR 20,349,000 in dividends, or EUR 0.51 per share, for the Ex-date (the day from which the shares are traded without the right to a dividend) as July 4, 2023, and for the dividend record date as July 5, 2023 July and for the dividend payment date of July 6, 2023;

EUR 5,474,745 to be left in the undistributed profit of the joint-stock company "Latvijas Gāze".

Voting results: the decision is taken with the required majority of votes

Election of the auditor and setting of remuneration to the auditor of the Joint Stock Company “Latvijas Gāze” On the condition that the sale of shares of the joint-stock company "Gaso" is not completed within the year 2023 to elect the commercial company of certified auditors Joint Stock Company “Nexia Audit Advice” as auditor of the 2023 financial statement and consolidated financial statement of the Joint Stock Company “Latvijas Gāze” prepared in compliance with the International Financial Reporting Standards as approved by the European Union, with a remuneration of EUR 41,900 (excl. VAT) for the audit of 2023, including the audit of the 2023 financial statement and consolidated 2023 financial statement of the Joint Stock Company “Latvijas Gāze”. On the condition that the sale of the shares of the joint stock company "Gaso" is completed within the year 2023 to elect the commercial company of certified auditors Joint Stock Company “Nexia Audit Advice” as auditor of the 2023 financial statement of the Joint Stock Company “Latvijas Gāze” prepared in compliance with the International Financial Reporting Standards as approved by the European Union, with a remuneration of EUR 28,000 (excl. VAT) for the audit of 2023, including the audit of the 2023 financial statement of the Joint Stock Company “Latvijas Gāze”.

Voting results: the decision is taken with the required majority of votes

Riga, June 19, 2023

on behalf of Joint stock company “Latvijas Gāze”

Chairman of the board A. Kalvītis