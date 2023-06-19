Ag Paste Global Market is Projected to Reach $5 Billion by 2030: 5G Network Transition to Spur Demand for High Quality Conductive Silver Paste

Dublin, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ag Paste: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Ag Paste estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Thermal Interface Material, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.1% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the EMI Shielding segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $487.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11% CAGR
The Ag Paste market in the U.S. is estimated at US$487.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 59 Featured) -
- 3M Company
- AG PRO TECHNOLOGY CORP
- Asahi Chemical Research Laboratory Co., Ltd.
- Cermet Materials, Inc.
- Chimet S.p.A.
- DOWA Electronics Materials Co. Ltd.
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
- Ferro Corporation
- Fukuda Metal Foil & Powder Company
- Henkel AG & Company KGaA
- Heraeus Holding
- Johnson Matthey
- KYOCERA Corporation
- METALOR Technologies SA
- Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd.
- Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd
- Targray Technology International Inc
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|349
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$2.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Ag Paste - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020
- Weak Global Economic Environment & Negative Tide in GDP Forecasts Discourage the Market
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019 to 2022
- Industrial Activity to Remain Subdued in the Immediate Term, Inducing Weakness into the Market
- Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
- An Introduction to Silver (Ag) Paste
- Global Silver Paste Market: Prospects & Outlook
- Silver Supply & Demand Scenario
- Global Silver Mine Production (in Metric Tons) by Top Countries for 2018 & 2019
- Global Silver Mine Production by Source Metal (in %) for 2019
- Global Silver Demand by End-Use (in %) for 2019
- Competition
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Electronic Components Manufacturing Presents Demand Potential for Ag Paste
- Global Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market Growth Outlook (In %) for 2019 through 2025
- Growing Number of Consumer Electronics Users Bodes Well for Future Market Prospects
- Electronic Paste Use in Manufacturing Appliances
- Focus on Renewable Energy and Increased Solar PV Installations to Drive Consumption of Ag Paste
- Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Annual PV Installed Capacity (2019)
- Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Cumulative PV Installed Capacity in GW (2019)
- COVID-19 Outbreak Affects Solar PV Industry Operations, Impacting Demand for Silver Paste
- COVID-19 Impact on Solar Industry: Solar PV Capacity Additions (in GW) by Sector for 2019 and 2020
- Solar PV Capacity Additions (in GW) by Sector for China, Europe, USA and India: 2019
- Next-gen PV Technology-based Highly Efficient Materials
- Automotive Industry Makes Growing Use of Silver Paste in Printed Circuits & Components Manufacturing
- Auto Sales Come Down Crashing Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Global Automotive Market Growth Outlook (in %) for the Period 2019-2025
- Global Automotive Market: Annual % Growth by Major Geographies Analyzed for 2019 through 2025
- Shift towards Electric Vehicles: Potential for Growth
- Rising Prominence of MLCCs in BEVs: Opportunity for Silver Paste Market
- Reducing Silver Content of Automotive Conductive Pastes
- Silver Conductive Adhesive Paste: Applications & Electrical Usage
- Promising Growth for Silver Conductive Adhesive Paste Market
- Major Applications of Silver Conductive Adhesives
- 5G Network Transition to Spur Demand for High Quality Conductive Silver Paste
- 5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units for 2019 through 2022
- Rising Prominence of Silver Sintering to Fuel Demand for Silver Sintering Paste
- Ag-Sintering: Reliable Bonding Technology for Semiconductor Applications
- Sustainable Pressure-less Silver Sintering RF GaN: An Introduction
- Conductive Silver Pastes Market: Poised for Growth
- Conductive Silver Paste Finds Use in RFID Antenna Manufacture
- Global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology Market by Region (in US$ Thousand) for 2020 & 2027
- Rising Use of Silver Nanoparticle Technology in Conductive Inks
- Conductive Paint & Coatings: Silver Emerges as a Major Conductive Pigment
- Ag Paste Demand Rises from Polymer Inks Production & Coal-Fired Ceramics Manufacturing
- Advancing Research in Silver-Based Solder Alloys to Fuel Market Demand
- Challenges Facing Ag Paste Market
- Silver Prices Impact Market Prospects
- Average Price of Silver (in US$/oz) for the Years 2010-2019
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6xj6dn
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment