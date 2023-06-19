Ag Paste Global Market is Projected to Reach $5 Billion by 2030: 5G Network Transition to Spur Demand for High Quality Conductive Silver Paste

Dublin, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ag Paste: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Ag Paste estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Thermal Interface Material, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.1% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the EMI Shielding segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $487.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11% CAGR



The Ag Paste market in the U.S. is estimated at US$487.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 59 Featured) -

3M Company

AG PRO TECHNOLOGY CORP

Asahi Chemical Research Laboratory Co., Ltd.

Cermet Materials, Inc.

Chimet S.p.A.

DOWA Electronics Materials Co. Ltd.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Ferro Corporation

Fukuda Metal Foil & Powder Company

Henkel AG & Company KGaA

Heraeus Holding

Johnson Matthey

KYOCERA Corporation

METALOR Technologies SA

Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd

Targray Technology International Inc

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 349 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Ag Paste - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020

Weak Global Economic Environment & Negative Tide in GDP Forecasts Discourage the Market

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019 to 2022

Industrial Activity to Remain Subdued in the Immediate Term, Inducing Weakness into the Market

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

An Introduction to Silver (Ag) Paste

Global Silver Paste Market: Prospects & Outlook

Silver Supply & Demand Scenario

Global Silver Mine Production (in Metric Tons) by Top Countries for 2018 & 2019

Global Silver Mine Production by Source Metal (in %) for 2019

Global Silver Demand by End-Use (in %) for 2019

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Electronic Components Manufacturing Presents Demand Potential for Ag Paste

Global Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market Growth Outlook (In %) for 2019 through 2025

Growing Number of Consumer Electronics Users Bodes Well for Future Market Prospects

Electronic Paste Use in Manufacturing Appliances

Focus on Renewable Energy and Increased Solar PV Installations to Drive Consumption of Ag Paste

Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Annual PV Installed Capacity (2019)

Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Cumulative PV Installed Capacity in GW (2019)

COVID-19 Outbreak Affects Solar PV Industry Operations, Impacting Demand for Silver Paste

COVID-19 Impact on Solar Industry: Solar PV Capacity Additions (in GW) by Sector for 2019 and 2020

Solar PV Capacity Additions (in GW) by Sector for China, Europe, USA and India: 2019

Next-gen PV Technology-based Highly Efficient Materials

Automotive Industry Makes Growing Use of Silver Paste in Printed Circuits & Components Manufacturing

Auto Sales Come Down Crashing Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

Global Automotive Market Growth Outlook (in %) for the Period 2019-2025

Global Automotive Market: Annual % Growth by Major Geographies Analyzed for 2019 through 2025

Shift towards Electric Vehicles: Potential for Growth

Rising Prominence of MLCCs in BEVs: Opportunity for Silver Paste Market

Reducing Silver Content of Automotive Conductive Pastes

Silver Conductive Adhesive Paste: Applications & Electrical Usage

Promising Growth for Silver Conductive Adhesive Paste Market

Major Applications of Silver Conductive Adhesives

5G Network Transition to Spur Demand for High Quality Conductive Silver Paste

5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units for 2019 through 2022

Rising Prominence of Silver Sintering to Fuel Demand for Silver Sintering Paste

Ag-Sintering: Reliable Bonding Technology for Semiconductor Applications

Sustainable Pressure-less Silver Sintering RF GaN: An Introduction

Conductive Silver Pastes Market: Poised for Growth

Conductive Silver Paste Finds Use in RFID Antenna Manufacture

Global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology Market by Region (in US$ Thousand) for 2020 & 2027

Rising Use of Silver Nanoparticle Technology in Conductive Inks

Conductive Paint & Coatings: Silver Emerges as a Major Conductive Pigment

Ag Paste Demand Rises from Polymer Inks Production & Coal-Fired Ceramics Manufacturing

Advancing Research in Silver-Based Solder Alloys to Fuel Market Demand

Challenges Facing Ag Paste Market

Silver Prices Impact Market Prospects

Average Price of Silver (in US$/oz) for the Years 2010-2019

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

