Global Metal Oxide Varistors (MOV) Report 2023: Rising Use of Smart Electronics Devices to Fuel Demand for MOVs in Consumer Electronics Sector

The global market for Metal Oxide Varistors (MOV) estimated at US$11.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Ring MOV, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.4% CAGR and reach US$12.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Block MOV segment is readjusted to a revised 11.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.5% CAGR



The Metal Oxide Varistors (MOV) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.6% and 9.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.6% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 404 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $11.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $27.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

An Introduction to Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV)

Types of MOVs

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Ring MOVs: The Largest Type

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Need to Ensure Reliability & Safety of Electrical Power Systems Enhances Significance of MOVs

Need for Protection Devices: Growth Opportunities for Metal Oxide Varistors

Automotive Electronics: Rising Demand for Communication Technologies Bodes Well for the Market

Average Value of In-Vehicle Electronics Per Vehicle (In US$) for the Years 2018, 2025 & 2030

Breakdown of the Total Cost of Electronics in an Automobile (in %) for the Years 1970, 1980, 2000, 2017, 2020 and 2030

Pandemic's Impact on the Automotive Industry Affects MOV Demand

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Car Production YoY % Growth Across Major Regional Markets in 2020

As Industry 4.0 Redefines Manufacturing & Industrial Infrastructure Continues to Expand, the Imperative Need to Protect Equipment Drive Demand for MOV

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020

COVID-19 Pandemic Induces Weakness into Industrial Activity, Affecting MOV Demand

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Rising Use of Smart Electronics Devices to Fuel Demand for MOVs in Consumer Electronics Sector

Global Opportunity for Consumer Electronics (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

Worldwide Shipments of Smartphones, Tablets, and Laptops (in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Rising Use of MOVs for Outdoor LED Lighting

Rising Importance of MOVs in Lighting Ballasts

Telecommunication Systems Protection: MOVs Come to the Fore

MOV Emerges as a High Performance Solution for AC Power Line Protection

MOVs Find Use as Lightening Protection Devices

Metal Oxide Varistor Blocks: The Main Component of Distribution Arresters

MOV Disk: A Glance at Factors Impacting Quality

Dynamic State of Semiconductor & Electronics Industries Presents Challenges for the MOV Market

Measuring the Impact of COVID-19 on the Semiconductor Industry in Terms of Disruption & Time to Recovery (In Months) as of May 2020

Supply Chain Disruptions Impact a Large Number of Electronic Manufacturers: % Share of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020

Pandemic-Induced Fall in Consumer Confidence Impacts Sales of Automotive and Consumer Electronics

Environmental Pollution Concerns Drive Focus on Eco-Friendly MOVs

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

