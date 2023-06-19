Sharps Containers Global Market is Projected to Reach $788.7 Million by 2030: Rising Diabetic Population Continues to Drive Demand

Dublin, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sharps Containers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Sharps Containers estimated at US$510.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$788.7 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Multipurpose Containers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$353.5 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Patient Room Containers segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $181.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR



The Sharps Containers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$181.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$114.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$85 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 56 Featured) -

Bemis Manufacturing Company

Bondtech Corporation

Cardinal Health, Inc.

EnviroTain

GPC Medical Ltd.

Henry Schein, Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Sharps Compliance, Inc.

Stericycle, Inc.

The Harloff Company, Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 251 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $510.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $788.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession; Living with COVID-19, the New Normal

Stagflation and Risk of Recession: New Challenges Emerge for the Global Market in 2022 & 2023

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

How COVID-19 Impacted Healthcare & What's In Store for Future?

Missed Cancer Diagnosis in U.S. as of June 2020

% Reduction in OR Volumes in the US: Mar 2020-July 2020

Cumulative Surgery Cancellations Worldwide (In Million)

With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global Healthcare Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led Focus on Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide: Healthcare Spending as % of GDP (2019 & 2030F)

COVID-19 and Postponement of Elective Surgeries

Competitive Scenario

Sharps Containers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Global Sharps Containers Market Exudes Signs of Robust Health: Prospects & Outlook

Sharps Containers Market Sails through the COVID-19 Pandemic

Analysis by Container Type

Analysis by Container Size

Analysis by End-User

Regional Analysis

Sharps Containers: Paving Way for Safe Disposal of Medical Waste

Sharps Disposal Options

Needle Disposal Systems: Mitigating Injury & Infection Risk

Reusable Sharps Containers: Making Sense

Medical Waste Management Issues & Avenues for Sharps Containers

Hazards and Challenges

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sharps Containers Demand to Surge as Safe Practices Gain Importance

Uptrend in Healthcare Spending to Result in Improved Opportunities for Sharps Containers

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023F

Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the Years 2020 & 2023F

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases Enhances Demand for Medical Waste Management

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related Deaths by Cancer Site for 2018

Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion: 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030

Rise in Diabetic Population Continues to Drives Demand for Sharps Containers

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

Global Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) by Gender for 2019, 2030 and 2045

World Diabetes Prevalence (2000-2019)

Top 10 Countries with Highest Number of Adults Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) for 2019 and 2045F

Global Diabetes Mellitus Population Breakdown by Geographic Region: 2019, 2030 and 2045?

Conscious Disposal of Medical Sharps

Diabetes Emerges as One of the Leading Causes of Mortality

Diabetes-Related Deaths as % of Total Deaths in Below 60 Years Population by Region: 2019

Blood Sugar Lancets Market: Sustained Growth in Demand

Vulnerability of Growing Geriatric Population to Multiple Diseases Enhances Prospects for Sharps Containers

Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group by Select Countries: 2019

Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years - (2010-2015), (2020-2025) & (2045-2050)

Epidemic Proportions of Obesity Lead to Increased Focus on Weight Management

Obesity Facts

Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2030P

Rise in Number of Surgeries Buoys Growth

Global Volume of Surgical Procedures (in Million) by Category: 2019

Growth in the Number of Surgeries in the US for the Period 2010-2020 and 2001-2010 (in %)

Number of Surgical Procedures (per 100,000 People) in Select Countries

Younger Population Experiences Early Onset of Diseases Leading to Surgical Intervention

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Increased Demand for Use of Safety Needles & Insulin Pens in Hospital Settings Drive Sharps Containers Market

Ambulatory Surgical Centers to Drive Demand for Sharps Disposal Containers

Waste Disposal Standards and Guidelines to Stimulate Demand for Sharps Containers

The Soaring Popularity of Reusable Sharps Containers

Sharps Waste and Proper Needle Disposal: Critical Issue

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ghlhqt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment