Sharps Containers Global Market is Projected to Reach $788.7 Million by 2030: Rising Diabetic Population Continues to Drive Demand

Dublin, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sharps Containers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Sharps Containers estimated at US$510.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$788.7 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Multipurpose Containers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$353.5 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Patient Room Containers segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $181.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR
The Sharps Containers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$181.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$114.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$85 Million by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 56 Featured) -
- Bemis Manufacturing Company
- Bondtech Corporation
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- EnviroTain
- GPC Medical Ltd.
- Henry Schein, Inc.
- Medtronic PLC
- Sharps Compliance, Inc.
- Stericycle, Inc.
- The Harloff Company, Inc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|251
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$510.2 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$788.7 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession; Living with COVID-19, the New Normal
- Stagflation and Risk of Recession: New Challenges Emerge for the Global Market in 2022 & 2023
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
- How COVID-19 Impacted Healthcare & What's In Store for Future?
- Missed Cancer Diagnosis in U.S. as of June 2020
- % Reduction in OR Volumes in the US: Mar 2020-July 2020
- Cumulative Surgery Cancellations Worldwide (In Million)
- With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global Healthcare Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led Focus on Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide: Healthcare Spending as % of GDP (2019 & 2030F)
- COVID-19 and Postponement of Elective Surgeries
- Competitive Scenario
- Sharps Containers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Global Sharps Containers Market Exudes Signs of Robust Health: Prospects & Outlook
- Sharps Containers Market Sails through the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Analysis by Container Type
- Analysis by Container Size
- Analysis by End-User
- Regional Analysis
- Sharps Containers: Paving Way for Safe Disposal of Medical Waste
- Sharps Disposal Options
- Needle Disposal Systems: Mitigating Injury & Infection Risk
- Reusable Sharps Containers: Making Sense
- Medical Waste Management Issues & Avenues for Sharps Containers
- Hazards and Challenges
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Sharps Containers Demand to Surge as Safe Practices Gain Importance
- Uptrend in Healthcare Spending to Result in Improved Opportunities for Sharps Containers
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023F
- Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the Years 2020 & 2023F
- Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases Enhances Demand for Medical Waste Management
- Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
- Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related Deaths by Cancer Site for 2018
- Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others
- Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion: 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Rise in Diabetic Population Continues to Drives Demand for Sharps Containers
- World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
- Global Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) by Gender for 2019, 2030 and 2045
- World Diabetes Prevalence (2000-2019)
- Top 10 Countries with Highest Number of Adults Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) for 2019 and 2045F
- Global Diabetes Mellitus Population Breakdown by Geographic Region: 2019, 2030 and 2045?
- Conscious Disposal of Medical Sharps
- Diabetes Emerges as One of the Leading Causes of Mortality
- Diabetes-Related Deaths as % of Total Deaths in Below 60 Years Population by Region: 2019
- Blood Sugar Lancets Market: Sustained Growth in Demand
- Vulnerability of Growing Geriatric Population to Multiple Diseases Enhances Prospects for Sharps Containers
- Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP
- Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group by Select Countries: 2019
- Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years - (2010-2015), (2020-2025) & (2045-2050)
- Epidemic Proportions of Obesity Lead to Increased Focus on Weight Management
- Obesity Facts
- Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2030P
- Rise in Number of Surgeries Buoys Growth
- Global Volume of Surgical Procedures (in Million) by Category: 2019
- Growth in the Number of Surgeries in the US for the Period 2010-2020 and 2001-2010 (in %)
- Number of Surgical Procedures (per 100,000 People) in Select Countries
- Younger Population Experiences Early Onset of Diseases Leading to Surgical Intervention
- Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Increased Demand for Use of Safety Needles & Insulin Pens in Hospital Settings Drive Sharps Containers Market
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers to Drive Demand for Sharps Disposal Containers
- Waste Disposal Standards and Guidelines to Stimulate Demand for Sharps Containers
- The Soaring Popularity of Reusable Sharps Containers
- Sharps Waste and Proper Needle Disposal: Critical Issue
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ghlhqt
