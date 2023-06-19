Surgical Apparel Market Size to Hit US$ 6.00 Billion by 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report by Growth Plus Reports, the global surgical apparel market was valued at US$ 3.49 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 6.00 billion, registering a revenue CAGR of 6.2% by 2031.

The global surgical apparel market was valued and expected to rise with a significant revenue share during the forecast period. To prevent the spread of germs, body fluids, and particulate matter to patients and healthcare workers during surgical procedures, healthcare workers wear surgical clothing. Due to the controlled nature of surgical operations, national rules have established essential protective zones.

Recent Development in Surgical Apparel Market:

In March 2020, 3M Corporation expanded global N95 mask manufacturing to over 100 million per month. To raise yearly mask production to USD 2 billion within a year, it intends to invest in new machinery.

Surgical Apparel Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 3.49 billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 6.00 billion CAGR 6.2% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Type, Product, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Key Takeaways:

The global increase in the number of surgeries is driving market revenue growth.

The outbreak unexpectedly boosted market revenue by increasing demand for surgical apparel.

Several products launch and a rise in patient awareness are boosting revenue share.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The need for surgical apparel has greatly expanded because of the rising number of surgical procedures. The pandemic's increased demand for surgical supplies gave manufacturers of surgical garments a lucrative chance to boost their capacity for income generation.

However, the tight limitations in nations may limit market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Type

Based on the type, the global surgical apparel market is segmented into disposable and reusable. The disposable segment accounts for the largest market revenue share due to the use of superior-quality impermeable and fluid-resistant disposable medical protective clothing by healthcare professionals.

Segmentation By Product

Based on the product, the global surgical apparel market is segmented into scrubs, gowns, caps, gloves, and masks. The surgical gowns segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market due to the enhanced protection provided by disposable surgical gowns.

Segmentation By End-User

Based on the end-user, the global surgical apparel market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and clinics. The hospital segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market. This large revenue share is attributed to the extensive utilization of surgical apparel in hospitals.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global surgical apparel market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market due to rigorous patient and healthcare worker safety regulations.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the market player operating in the global surgical apparel market are:

Medtronic Plc

Johnson & Johnson

GE Healthcare

Thermo Fisher Scientific

3M Company

Report Coverage

The report analyzes basic market fundamentals and dynamics, strategies, key investment areas, regional growth analytics, revenue forecast, significant market players, and collaborations. Additionally, the study provides a comprehensive discussion of the global future of the surgical apparel market.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL SURGICAL APPAREL MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE Disposable Reusable GLOBAL SURGICAL APPAREL MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Scrubs Gowns Caps Gloves Mask Others GLOBAL SURGICAL APPAREL MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Ambulatory Surgical Centers Clinics Others

SURGICAL APPAREL MARKET TOC

