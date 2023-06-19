New York, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Baby Thermometers: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06468677/?utm_source=GNW





The report highlights the current and future market potential of baby thermometers and gives a detailed analysis of the competitive environment.It covers regulatory scenarios, drivers, restraints, and opportunities.



The report also provides market projections for 2028 and gives the market share of key market players.



The scope of the market in this report is segmented into product type, distribution channel, and region.Types of baby thermometers are further segmented into infrared thermometers and digital thermometers.



The distribution channel of these markets is segmented into e-commerce and retail.



The regional market analysis of baby thermometers is also covered in this report.The market has been segmented into various significant geographies, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other world regions.



Detailed analysis of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Japan, China, and India will be covered within their respective regional segments. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2021 as the base year with forecasts for 2022 through 2028.



Summary:

Baby thermometers are made specifically to measure accurately the temperature of a baby.One of the typical components of a parent’s first aid kit is a baby thermometer.



These baby-safe thermometers are compact and simple to use, and they provide quick, precise readings.Different types of products are developed for accurate reading and for placement at various body sites.



Products include rectal, oral, ear canal, and armpit thermometers.



It is normal for parents and pediatricians to be concerned when a baby under 2 months old gets a fever.Even though most fevers do not result in serious illness, it can be difficult to determine the root of a baby’s fever right away without resorting to pointless tests or hospitalizations.



In a recent clinical practice guideline titled “Evaluation and Management of Well-Appearing Febrile Infants 8-60 Days Old,” published in 2021 in the journal Pediatrics, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) addressed the numerous issues that arise when evaluating otherwise healthy infants between the ages of 8 days and 60 days who acquire a fever of at least 100.4°F (38°C).



An increasing number of product launches is propelling the market growth of baby thermometers.For instance, in July 2021, Hicks, a medical manufacturer based in India, launched its Hicks DT-12 digital thermometer.



This product includes remarkable features such as an automatic shutoff function, a beeper, and memory. It also claims speed and accuracy as its two main unique selling propositions (USPs), continuing the tradition of excellence of the Hicks brand.



Similarly, inorganic strategies among market players are also boosting the baby thermometer market.For instance, in October 2018, VivaLNK, a provider of digital healthcare solutions, partnered with Reckitt Benckiser (RB), a global corporation that manufactures consumer products, to promote and offer VivaLNK’s wearable continuous temperature sensor globally.



The product will be marketed under the names Enfasmart FeverSense and Nurofen FeverSmart by RB, the firm that owns brands including Enfamil and Nurofen. Both products are currently accessible to parents who want to automatically monitor their child’s temperature changes and act quickly if a fever is found.



Major players in the baby thermometer markets include Procter & Gamble, B.Well Swiss AG, Microlife Corp., Geratherm Medical AG, Exergen Corp., Kinsa Inc., VAVA, and many others. All the major and emerging players are offering different types of baby thermometers for the temperature management of babies.



The growth of the global market is attributed to factors such as increasing infectious disease in children, utilization of baby thermometers worldwide, and growing adoption of smart thermometers. The global market for baby thermometers is segmented based on product type, distribution channel, and region.

