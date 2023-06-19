New York, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hematology Analyzer Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06468676/?utm_source=GNW





The report also covers market projections through 2028 and market rank for key players.It covers the competitive environment, regulatory scenario and outlines market share based on product/service and end user.



Products/services include Instruments, Reagents and Consumables and Services.The market end users are hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, research institutes and other end users.



This report includes company profiles of key players with detailed information on business segments, financials, product portfolios and recent developments. The report examines the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on this market.



By geographical region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. The North American region includes the U.S. and Canada; Europe includes Germany, the UK, Italy, France, and the Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific includes China, India, Japan and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2020 and 2021 as historical years, 2022 as the base year and forecasts have been made through 2028.



Report Includes:

- 19 data tables and 45 additional tables

- An overview of global market outlook for hematology analyzers

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020-2023 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

- Identification of market trends, issues and forecast impacting the global hematology analyzers market and quantification of the market based on product/service, end user, and region

- Discussion on market drivers such as growing incidence of blood disorders, increased preference for automated hematology instruments, and technological advancements in hematology analyzers

- Discussion on recent advancements and innovations available in the market

- Comprehensive company profiles of key players in the market, including Abbott, Boule Diagnostics AB, EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Sysmex Corp., and Nihon Kohden Corp.



Summary:

The global market for hematology analyzers was valued at $REDACTED billion in 2022.The market is forecast to grow from $REDACTED billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED%, to reach approximately $REDACTED billion by the end of 2028.



This report segments the global market by product/service, end users and region.



Reasons for Doing This Study:

Blood disorders affect a large population worldwide.Hematology analyzers diagnose and monitor blood disorders.



The increasing prevalence of blood disorders and the growing adoption of these advanced automated hematology analyzers bring extensive opportunities to players in this market.



Technological advancement is a critical factor in the hematology analyzer market.Hematology analyzers are fast, accurate, highly efficient and less labor intensive than manual blood cell-counting methods.



This study will provide insights into upcoming trends in the hematology analyzer market.



Lastly, this report will provide a detailed analysis of key factors governing the growth of the hematology analyzer industry, providing strategic insights and recommendations for those looking to expand market share

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06468676/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________