Oncology Biomarkers: Global Markets

Current and projected market forecasts during the forecast period (2023 to 2028) are discussed. Figures for 2023 are estimated, except where actual results have been reported.



This report includes forecasts by biomarker type, cancer type, application, and region from 2023 through 2028.The report also includes an analysis of leading and emerging competitors in the current worldwide oncology biomarkers market.



The competitive environment is examined with a particular focus on how new products and technologies influence the current standard of care.



Summary:

By definition, biomarkers are any measurable substance that changes in quantity or appears or disappears with a change in a body’s state. Molecular, histologic, radiographic, or physiologic characteristics are types of biomarkers.



Biomarkers allow early disease identification, improved diagnoses, and safer and more efficacious treatments, leading to better patient outcomes and efficient and effective public expenditure on health.Thus, biomarkers are accelerating throughout the cancer care spectrum (screening, diagnosis, prognosis, therapy selection, prediction, response monitoring, and recurrence monitoring) to improve patient care and treatment outcomes.



Also, given the growing burden of cancer on the healthcare ecosystem, there is significant growth in research funding and initiatives to find new clinically relevant biomarkers to understand cancer biology. The discovery of cancer biomarkers is expanding at an unprecedented rate, as previous investments in genomic and proteomic sciences are enabling an improved understanding of disease mechanisms and individual patient responses to therapy. Several cancer biomarkers identified in

the past decade are under investigation for their potential applications. Once these biomarkers are validated and subsequently enter clinical and research applications, the oncology biomarkers market is expected to grow significantly.



The global oncology biomarkers market was valued at $REDACTED billion in 2022.That is projected to grow to $REDACTED billion in 2028.



There is a clear shift toward treating cancers based on their tumor genetics rather than their site of origin in the body.The increasing role of biomarkers in clinical diagnostics, precision medicine, and clinical trial management supports growth in this market.



Driven by the rising prevalence of cancer, increasing demand in the therapeutic selection and prognosis, precision medicine, and clinical diagnostics, and a growing number of public/private collaborations and government support, the global market for oncology biomarkers is projected to rise at a CAGR of REDACTED% through 2028.



Genomic biomarkers are more expensive to assay than protein biomarkers.However, with patients gaining access, oncologists and other providers are becoming more accustomed to incorporating genomic diagnostics into routine care, and the genomic biomarkers market is expected to witness rapid growth in coming years.



This market is expected to reach $REDACTED billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED% through the forecast period.

