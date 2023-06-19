New York, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Markets, Technologies and Devices for Energy Harvesting" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01013572/?utm_source=GNW

S. dollars. It is important to note that energy harvesters can power wireless sensor nodes, which will ship by billions in the future. Energy harvesters will power several additional device categories that will not be as prolific in number as wireless nodes but will also experience tremendous growth.



Energy harvesting for this report is restricted to non-grid-connected applications and excludes power plants that use solar, wind and hydroelectric sources.



The forecasts are further broken down by energy source, end application and region. The report covers the following energy sources -

- Solar and photovoltaic.

- Thermal.

- Vibration, displacement and mechanical (including biomechanical and electrostatic, also occasionally referred to simply as mechanical).

- Radiation and electromagnetic.

- Chemical.



End-use application categories include -

- Telecommunications.

- Building, construction and home automation.

- Energy exploration, generation and distribution.

- Environment and agriculture.

- Industrial and automotive.

- Defense.

- Retail and logistics.

- Medical.



The regional breakdown focuses on the following regions -

- Americas.

- Asia-Pacific (APAC).

- Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).



The Summary and Highlights chapter provides a regional breakdown of the market value for energy harvesters.The Market Introduction chapter introduces energy harvesting and its definition, history, drivers and challenges.



It also provides an overview of the larger market and breaks it down by the key characteristics of principal energy sources and application categories.



The Market Breakdown by Energy Source and the Market Breakdown by Application chapters provide an in-depth picture of energy harvester business opportunities.In terms of value, the energy harvester market is broken down by energy source and then by application category.



The market for each energy source is in turn broken down by end-use application category. The market for each application category is in turn broken down by energy source and region.



The Competitive Landscape chapter and the Company Profiles chapters identify the major categories of stakeholders involved in the development and commercialization of energy harvester technology.The Patent Analysis chapter covers innovations that impact energy harvesters.



Patents are categorized by energy sources and areas of value, and they are analyzed based on years of issue, assignee countries and assignee organizations.



Report Includes:

- 37 data tables and 18 additional tables

- An up-to-date overview and analysis of the global markets for energy harvesting devices and technologies

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global energy harvesting market in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis based on the energy source, application, and region

- Discussion of the major growth drivers, opportunities and challenges, technology updates, and the impact of macroeconomic variables influencing the market for energy harvesters as a basis for projecting demand in the next few years (2023-2028)

- Review of the key patent grants and recent patent applications on energy harvesting technologies, with emphasis on emerging/upcoming technologies and new developments within the industry

- Insight into the industry structure for energy harvesters, competitive aspects of each product segments, increasing R&D investments, market growth strategies, and company revenue share analysis

- Identification of the major market players, their global rankings, and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including BAE Systems, EnOcean (Siemens), Emerson, Honeywell Intl., Laird PLC, Texas Instruments Inc., and Textron Inc.



Summary:

The energy harvesting market refers to the industry involved in manufacturing energy harvesting devices.The energy harvesting sources include the following: thermal, solar and photovoltaic; vibration, displacement and mechanical; radiation and electromagnetic; and chemical energy.



This market has grown in importance in recent years due to the increasing demand for power-efficient energy devices and the growing use of IoT in different industrial applications.



Energy harvesting, also known as energy scavenging or power harvesting, is a growing market for the conversion of waste energy, i.e., energy that is otherwise wasted in the form of heat. Energy harvesting technologies convert waste heat from various sources, store the converted energy in small and wireless autonomous devices, and use it in wireless sensor networks and other applications.



The energy harvesting concept is decades old and dates to the waterwheel and windmill, for which people have sought ways to store the generated energy.With the increase in power consumption around the world, many companies and research institutions are developing technologies to convert waste heat back to energy and increase the efficiency of energy usage.



The earliest application for energy harvesting was the collection of ambient power from electromagnetic radiation (EMR) for use in radio.



Increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions and rising investments in renewable energy sources are some of the major factors driving the market.Additionally, governments across the world are encouraging the adoption of energy harvesting systems for various applications, such as buildings, transportation, manufacturing and consumer electronics.



This is further expected to drive the market growth.



Furthermore, the growing demand for wireless IoT applications and the increasing adoption of self-powered sensors are some of the other factors likely to support the market growth. However, high costs associated with energy harvesting systems and lack of awareness regarding their benefits are some of the major factors restraining the market growth.



The market growth can be attributed to the rising awareness of the need to reduce carbon footprints and energy costs.Other factors driving the market growth include the increasing penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices, growing demand for smart cities and increasing investments in renewable energy sources.



In addition, technological advancements, such as the development of energy harvesting solutions such as solar energy, wind energy and other forms of kinetic energy, are expected to further boost the growth of the market.



This report divides the global market for energy harvesting into three segments: energy source, application and region.Based on the energy source, the energy harvesting market is segmented into thermal, solar, photovoltaics, vibration, displacement and mechanical, radiation and electromagnetic, and chemical energy.



The thermal segment dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to lead the market in the coming years.



Based on application, the global market for energy harvesting is segmented into retail and logistics; building, construction and home automation; automotive; defense; medical; environment and agriculture; telecommunications; energy exploration, generation and distribution; and industrial (manufacturing). The automotive segment is leading the market in 2022 and is expected to hold the dominant position during the forecast period as well.

