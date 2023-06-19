Agorapulse Shines as Leader in G2 Grid® Summer 2023 Reports and Wins 14 Awards

Paris, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G2 verified users crowned Agorapulse, a leading social media management software provider, with 10 first-place rankings in the G2 Grid® Summer 2023 Reports. The company won the prestigious Best Estimated ROI in the Enterprise segment and 14 awards across multiple categories, including Social Media Suites, Social Media Management, Social Media Monitoring, Implementation, and Hashtag Monitoring.

G2 Grid® actively researches and updates the latest software products available, providing customers with real-time insights. A panel of verified users diligently reviews each product, ensuring an accurate understanding of its capabilities.

Those G2 reviewers voted Agorapulse as a leader, securing this position through its exceptional customer satisfaction score and strong market presence. An impressive 96% of users rated it 4 or 5 stars. A staggering 92% of users believe in its promising future direction.

"At Agorapulse, we are thrilled to achieve impressive results in the G2 Grid® Summer 2023 reports,” said Emeric Ernoult, CEO and co-founder of Agorapulse and host of the Social ROI Hotseat podcast. “We believe this is a testament to our commitment to helping our clients measure the real business impact of their social media efforts. Our software provides an intuitive and comprehensive platform that enables businesses to maximize their return on investment. Knowing customers trust us with their social media management needs is rewarding.”

