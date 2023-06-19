U.S. Fencing Market Size Worth $16.72 Billion by 2032: The Brainy Insights

Newark, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the U.S. fencing market will grow from USD 9.15 Billion in 2022 to USD 16.72 Billion by 2032. The wide variety of designs offered, client affordability, and the availability of high-quality materials are all factors that have contributed to the significant rise. The demand from end-user businesses, such as the residential, industrial, and agricultural sectors, and an increase in new housing construction, are the primary drivers of the expansion. Vinyl fencing is most popular in the residential market because of its low maintenance needs, durability, and environmental friendliness. Wooden fences are more prevalent in places close to forests, but wire fences, which provide better protection, are prevalent in the industrial sector.



Key Insight of the Fencing Market



The concrete segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.51% during the forecast period.



The material segment is divided into wood, concrete, metal, and plastic & composites. During the projection period, the concrete segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR of 9.51%. Precast concrete, poured-in-place concrete, and concrete blocks act as concrete fences. The residential sector is where it is most commonly used because it is durable, sound-absorbing, and low maintenance. They are more weather-resistant than any other kind of fence.



The residential segment dominated the market, with a share of around 53.71% in 2022.



The application segment is divided into residential and others. With a market share of around 53.71% in 2022, the residential segment led the market. It's because so many people are constructing homes all around the world. Households' strong emphasis on security and privacy and rising disposable income are driving investments in residential fence systems. Most of the money made in the residential fence business comes from metal and PVC fences. Privacy fences are getting increasingly popular in this market because of the closely situated residences. As a result, they become more applicable for comfort and ease in daily life.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Increasing preference for fencing



Due to an economic boom and a well-established business, the U.S. fencing market is growing. The market is growing in the United States due to rising construction activity and consumer demand for appealing residential products. Market expansion is predicted to be further supported by customer enthusiasm for home improvement and decoration. The need for safety and security is also growing as a result of an increase in security breaches. The market is supported by the growth of the real estate sector, an increase in remodelling projects, the availability of a wide range of items with various designs, functions, and colours, and easily customizable products. Fencing is frequently used to increase security and safety in commercial buildings, universities, and educational institutions.



Restraint: High costs



Some examples of restrictions preventing market expansion are high energy prices and unpredictability in the price of raw materials. Electricity and gas costs are high for fence producers and account for over 30% of total manufacturing costs. Many organizations seek to reduce losses, so they are raising the cost of their products. Building sturdy, colourful walls also requires acquiring extra metal components, which is costly and challenging.



Opportunity: Development of eco-friendly material



Variations in costs and the accessibility of essential resources frequently impact market movements. It is projected that a substantial product trend will be utilized to enhance environmentally friendly materials while also making them tougher, more resilient, and long-lasting. Consumers in the U.S. favour adopting these materials due to their benefits in terms of performance, aesthetics, and preferences.



Some of the major players operating in the fencing market are:



• Ameristar Fence Products Incorporated

• Bekaert

• Gregory Industries

• Long Fence Company Inc.

• Poly Vinyl Creations

• Allied Tube & Conduit

• CERTAINTEED

• Ply Gem Residential Solutions

• Associated Materials LLC

• Jerith Manufacturing



Key Segments Cover in the Market:



By Material:



• Wood

• Concrete

• Metal

• Plastic & Composites



By Application:



• Residential

• Others



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a country basis. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

