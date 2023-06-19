New York, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Duty-Free Retailing Market Size and Analysis by Region, Sector Analysis by Key Countries, Tourism Landscape, Trends, Innovations, Opportunities, Key Players and Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06468819/?utm_source=GNW



The global duty-free market grew by 73.3% in 2022, reaching sales of $49.0 billion, its highest level ever as it bounced back from the pandemic impact.

APAC duty-free market is expected to grow fastest, fueled by rising income levels and international travelers

Europe’s duty-free market recovers from the pandemic

Americas duty-free retail grew significantly in 2022 by 52.5%

New initiatives are being introduced to drive demand from consumers

Duty-free retailers are modifying their offer in line with changing consumer tastes

Diversification key to protect against geopolitical turbulence



Key Highlights

The duty-free market in the APAC region showed strong growth of 81.9% in 2022, growing from $18.0 bn in 2021 to $32.7 bn as traveler numbers surged in response to the lifting of travel restrictions.

The European duty-free market surged 63.3% in 2022 to $9.5 bn from $5.8 bn in 2021 owing to greater movement of people across the Eurozone.

Duty-free sales in the Middle East & Africa region recorded annual growth of 50.3% to reach $3.2 bn in 2022, following growth of 42.9% in 2021 and a decline in sales in 2020.

When a geopolitical development or a health crisis affects a particular region significantly, duty-free retailers need sales from other regions to cushion the adverse impact for instance to offset disruption resulting from the Russia-Ukraine conflict or China’s stringent COVID-19 regulations.



