Trend Opportunity Profile Series-Supply Chain (Second Edition)

These trend opportunity profiles cover 11 key industries, including supply chain and logistics, retail, FMCG, energy and environment, mobility, industrial, and information and communication technologies (ICT). This edition features new business models to achieve supply chain and manufacturing efficiency, such as an omnichannel supply chain model, decentralized manufacturing, and nearshored manufacturing.



Additionally, it focuses on advanced technologies trending in supply chain, such as AI for route optimization, digital twins, cloud shipping, autonomous delivery, additive manufacturing, and blockchain.



Moreover, the report emphasizes integrating sustainable activities by maintaining a circular supply chain and implementing zero-carbon shipping.



The trend opportunity profiles offer a set of exemplary case studies and growth opportunities that represent the strategies and trends adopted by companies to draw benefits and trends that will transform the business ecosystem.

