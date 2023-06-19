Flash News: OKX Wallet Partners with Gitcoin, Highlights its Recent Developments in OKX Web3 May Report

SAN FRANCISCO, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the second-largest crypto platform by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of June 19, 2023.

OKX Wallet Partners with Gitcoin



OKX Wallet is proud to announce that it has partnered with Gitcoin, a blockchain-based platform that enables projects, independent builders and funders to connect and collaborate on open-source software. The partnership aims to bring Gitcoin's solutions to OKX Wallet users.



Gitcoin's solutions include:

• Grants Stack: An end-to-end grants solution that enables any community to create, manage and grow a grants program.

• Allo Protocol: An open-source resource allocation protocol, ideal for communities looking for novel ways to distribute pooled funds.

• Gitcoin Passport: A Sybil defense and reputation management tool.

As part of the partnership, OKX Wallet will add Gitcoin to its Discover platform, which is a gateway that gathers many popular DeFi projects, blockchain games, DEXs, NFTs and supplementary tools. Gitcoin has also integrated OKX Wallet's web extension on its website.



OKX Wallet Highlights its Recent Developments in OKX Web3 May Report



In its recently released OKX Web3 May 2023 Report, OKX Wallet highlighted a number of key developments that have further enhanced the platform's user experience, versatility and security. This includes the addition of:

• Ordinals Market, a one-stop hub for trading and minting Ordinals, BRC-20 tokens and NFTs across 60+ blockchains.

• Support for over 60 public chains, including access to STX (Stacks).

• zkSync Era, a Layer-2 protocol that scales Ethereum with cutting-edge ZK technology - on its OKX Wallet - DEX. This integration allows users to easily swap cross-chain to and from the platform, with support for any token.

• Double verification for BRC-20 parsing and upgraded batch operations.

• Limited-edition digital collectibles (for example, OKX hosted Manchester City's English Cup Winners 2022/23 and The Best Team in the Land & All of Europe 22/23).

• A limit-order feature that lets OKX Wallet users trade assets with a limit on the highest price they will pay or the lowest price they will accept (i.e. the limit price). If the order is executed, it will only be at the limit price or a better price.

• Support for Proof of Stake (PoS) staking with seven protocols and 700+ liquidity pools.

More features and capabilities, including the ability for OKX Wallet users to stake Bitcoin and BRC-20 tokens, are coming soon.

