New York, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Growth Opportunities in Automotive Coatings" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06468667/?utm_source=GNW

This study assesses the present status of and future prospects for the global automotive coatings market.



It considers the market volume and revenue generation from 2019 to 2029, recording revenues at the manufacturer level.



The total market is broken down into the OEM and refinish coatings segments.



Analysis covers key trends in eCoats, primers, basecoats, and clear coats in the OEM segment.



In the refinish segment, the product types discussed are undercoats, basecoats, clear coats, and thinners/hardeners.



Epoxy, polyesters, acrylics, and polyurethane chemistries used in OEM and refinish segments are also analyzed.



Regional trends and dynamics across the four geographies (the Americas; Europe; Asia-Pacific; and the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia [MEASA]) are discussed.



Similar to most coating markets, the trends around solvent and water-borne coatings in automotive and the opportunities for powder coatings in the OEM segment are major discussion points and covered in this analysis.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06468667/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________