Voice of Customer Survey-European In-car Services and Features

Frost and Sullivan’s Voice of Customer survey on in-car services and features in Europe explores customer usage of in-car services, features on demand, over-the-air updates, connected services, and payment options by vehicle segment type.



The panel-based study involving 2,054 decision makers or key influencers for connected car services from 5 major European countries highlights the advantages of connected car services, including improved safety, convenience, and efficiency for drivers.



Data insights from this study can help businesses make informed decisions regarding investments in developing and integrating connected car services and uncover insights into potential revenue streams in the industry.

