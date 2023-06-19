New York, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Impact of Additive Manufacturing Technologies in Oil and Gas" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06468662/?utm_source=GNW





In particular, the oil and gas sector is adopting 3D printing technologies for new product development, shifting from physical to digital inventory systems to reduce its carbon footprint, and fabricating components/parts on demand at desired locations.This research reviews the adoption of various 3D printing technologies and their application capabilities and impacts across the oil and gas industry.



The technology segments are powder bed fusion (PBF), binder jetting, material jetting, material extrusion, sheet lamination, VAT polymerization, and direct energy deposition.



The report also covers existing and emerging business models that industry participants adopt.



Briefly, this study covers the following elements:Technology segmentationOverview of major drivers and challenges Existing and emerging component analysisDevelopments by major industry participantsGrowth opportunity universeFuture business model road map

