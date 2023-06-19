New York, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global High-performance Plastics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06468661/?utm_source=GNW

This study offers an overview of high-performance plastics (HPP) demand and its prospects in various end-use sectors.



It is segmented into automotive, aerospace, industrial, infrastructure and construction, medical, and electrical and electronics industries.



In addition, these segments are further bifurcated into the following:

• Polymer: Ether Ketones (EK), Fluoropolymers (FP), Polysulfones (PSU), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyimides (PI), and High-Performance Polyamides (HPPA)

• Region: Americas (the United States, Canada, and Latin America, including Mexico); Europe (all European Economic Area and European Free Trade Association states, including the United Kingdom, Commonwealth of Independent States, including Ukraine and Israel); Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (Africa, all Middle Eastern countries, including Turkey, and all South Asian countries, including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal); Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Free Trade Area, Australia, New Zealand, and all other Southeast Asian countries)This report discusses volume and revenue forecasts for each segment and sub-segment from 2019 to 2029. The analysis focuses on primary regions and competitive environment at the sub-segment level but includes overall competitive structure and market share data.



In addition, it provides a seven-year forecast based on expected compound average growth rates in which the base year is 2022 and the forecast period is from 2023 to 2029. The study includes key market participants and critical competitive factors for them to achieve organic growth and gain a strong foothold.



The HPP market’s current size is assessed by several factors, such as carbon neutrality, legislative and consumer drivers, material substitution potential, and shifting political, socio-economic, regulatory, environmental, raw material, and technology trends.



These factors, classified as growth drivers and restraints, are considered in the forecast analysis.



The study analyzes the increasing demand for sustainable and performance-boosting products, which drives HPP growth.



In addition, it offers an in-depth scenario of the substitution potential of HPP in various end-use applications and assesses the top growth opportunities for HPP during the forecast period.

