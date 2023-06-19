Global Mobile Phone Packaging Market: Growth Driven by Rising Demand for Secure and Eco-Friendly Solutions

Westford, USA, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, over the past decade, the surge in online shopping has led to an increased demand for mobile phone packaging solutions. The widespread adoption of technology and a growing number of consumers embracing e-commerce has driven global mobile phone packaging market growth. Major mobile phone companies such as Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi Corporation and OnePlus have launched their online stores to cater to the booming online shopping industry. These companies can create custom websites tailored to meet customers' specific requirements, thus boosting demand for their products and enhancing their brand image.

Folding cartons made from lacquered cards with a glossy finish are commonly used to pack mobile phones for store shipment. These cards can be printed using various printing technologies, colors and images to enhance the overall packaging appearance. The cuboidal shape of mobile phone packaging solutions makes them easy to transport and stack efficiently on shelves, maximizing available space.

Folding Cartons Segment is Anticipated to Grow Due to the Growing Demand for Mobile Phones

The folding cartons segment is expected to dominate the mobile phone packaging market during the forecast period. The growing demand for mid-range mobile phones in emerging economies such as India and China are key driver of this trend.

North America is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years due to increased demand for secure packaging for mobile phone accessories. In addition, the rising demand for advanced and smart devices among tech-savvy consumers is another factor driving the market's growth.

Paperboard Segment is Dominating the Market Due to its Recyclable Nature

The paperboard segment is the leading material type in the global mobile phone packaging market. This is primarily owing to the paperboard is recyclable, providing manufacturers with opportunities for recycling and making it an environmentally sustainable choice. Additionally, thermoformed blisters have become the material of choice for cell phone manufacturers seeking innovative ways to stand out on retail shelves.

Asia Pacific is projected to be a key player in the global mobile phone packaging market, primarily due to the increasing number of mobile phone users in China and India. As a result, the demand for mobile phone packaging solutions is expected to grow significantly in the Asia Pacific region.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the Mobile Phone Packaging market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Mobile Phone Packaging Market

The Sonoco Products Company acquired Can Packaging, a privately owned designer and manufacturer of sustainable paper packaging and related manufacturing equipment based in Habsheim, France, for total consideration of US$ 49 Mn (~€41.7 Mn) in 2020"

DS Smith agreed to sell two packaging businesses to International Paper, a pulp and paper company based in the United States, for EUR 63 million in 2019. The primary objective of the deal was to reduce competition in the corrugated sheets and cases markets in Portugal and Western France. As a result, the merged entity would face fewer constraints from competitors, enabling it to operate more effectively in the region.

