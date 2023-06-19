New York, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Trend Opportunity Profile-Social Trends (Second Edition)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06468660/?utm_source=GNW

This edition of Trend Opportunity Profiles features trend advancements in Social and economic dimensions.



The study examines the following trends:

•Reskilling,

•Food security

•Revenge tourism

•The “permacrisis” shaping consumer demand

•The shifting social status of women

•Content creator marketplaces

•The pensioner boomTrend Opportunity Profiles Series covers specific opportunities emerging from trend evolution designed to help clients discover and prioritize the most consequential mid-to-long-term trends transforming their business’ growth environment on an ongoing basis.



It further guides organizations to incorporate these trends by representing exemplary use cases and key industries to focus on and suggests growth opportunities and actionable steps regarding upcoming business models.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06468660/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________