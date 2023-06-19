New York, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Voice of Customer Survey: Australian Logistics Service Delivery Fleet, Asset Tracking, and Shipment Monitoring Solutions" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06468657/?utm_source=GNW

This report presents the findings of the survey conducted to understand fleet & asset tracking and shipment monitoring in the Australian logistics service delivery market.



The survey includes responses from decision-makers and key influencers from multinational and local organizations directly involved in fleet & logistics asset tracking and shipment monitoring.



Frost & Sullivan connected with 20 organizations to understand customer sentiments, factors behind solution adoption, and the major pain points and unmet needs.



The survey’s responses help identify emerging supply chain and logistics technology trends pertaining to fleet & logistics asset tracking and shipment monitoring solutions. The survey includes data points for fleet, heavy, returnable, and other warehouse assets.



The questions on asset tracking cover the types of assets tracked, connectivity technologies and types of platforms currently used, plans to implement Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, likeliness to deploy logistics service delivery asset tracking solutions in the next 2 years, key motivations behind the purchase of fleet tracking and logistics service delivery asset tracking solutions, and major pain points and unmet needs in current solutions.



The questionnaire on shipment monitoring covers connectivity technologies and types of platforms currently used for monitoring shipment/cargo, likeliness to deploy shipment/cargo monitoring solutions in the next 2 years, key motivations driving the purchase of a new shipment/cargo monitoring solution, and major pain points and unmet needs in the current solution.



The survey reveals that sustainability, artificial intelligence (AI), IoT, and predictive & big data analytics are the key areas that hold future growth potential.



Logistics companies are prioritizing these areas for resource allocation and investments for the next two years.

