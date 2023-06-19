Dr. Michele L. Ramien takes the helm as President of the Canadian Dermatology Association

English French

OTTAWA, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Dermatology Association (CDA) is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Michele L. Ramien as CDA President, effective June 16, 2023.



Dr. Ramien plans to advocate for, protect, and support the interests of Certified Dermatologists and the specialty of dermatology during her appointment as President. “I want to increase engagement amongst our members by re-imagining how our community interacts so that - united - we are ready to accomplish all the work we need to do,” said Dr. Ramien.

Dr. Ramien has been a certified dermatologist with the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and the American Board of Dermatology since 2013, also earning her Pediatric Dermatology certification in 2018. She is currently a Clinician-Investigator at the Alberta Children’s Hospital in Calgary, Alta. Her practice is focused on the clinical care of medically or dermatologically complex children.

Dr. Ramien earned her medical degree from McGill University in 2008. She then completed her residency training at the University of Toronto and the University of Ottawa, with electives at Boston Children’s Hospital, the Hospital for Sick Children, CHU Sainte-Justine, and St. George Hospital in Australia, an epidermolysis bullosa centre.

In 2013-2014, Dr. Ramien completed a Pediatric Dermatology fellowship at CHU Sainte-Justine, in Montreal, Que., funded by the University of Ottawa Fellowship for New Faculty and the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario’s Popham Fellowship. Dr. Ramien has also published and presented locally, nationally, and internationally.

Dr. Ramien brings strategic leadership, clinical expertise, and a growth-oriented mindset to the CDA, and has held previous positions as President Elect and Vice-President of the association.

The CDA welcomes Dr. Ramien as President, Canadian Dermatology Association for a one-year term.

ABOUT THE CDA

Founded in 1925, the Canadian Dermatology Association (CDA) is the national voice of Canada’s certified dermatologists, the physician experts in skin health. The CDA is committed to uniting dermatologists through education and advocacy, fostering a strong, united professional community, and promoting excellent patient care through continued professional development.

Together, we advocate for the certified dermatologist and their essential role in the Canadian healthcare system; protect the value of our specialty and the expertise of our members; and support our members as a strong community of Canadian dermatologists.

