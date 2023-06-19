New York, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Growth Opportunities in Demand Responsive Transport" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06468654/?utm_source=GNW

For almost a decade, incremental but rapid progress has fueled a new paradigm for how cities move people around.



Driven by quickly evolving technologies, new business models, and shifting social expectations, mobility has been transforming to deliver sustainable, equitable, efficient, and convenient services.



This transformation involves the increasingly expansive demand responsive transport (DRT) industry that has picked up momentum from the need for efficient and flexible public transportation options.



This study provides a comprehensive analysis of the global DRT industry, including market sizing and forecasting, business and revenue models, regional performance, and growth opportunities.



Market measurements are analyzed for the year of 2022 and forecasted run from 2023 to 2030. The report covers key players in the DRT industry across regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Africa, and the Rest of the World (including Latin America and Middle East).



It explores the different business models employed by B2B, B2G, and B2C operators, including a look at their various revenue models (e.g., subscription-based, pay-per-ride, and corporate partnerships). The study discusses major trends that are shaping the DRT industry, such as electrification, autonomous vehicles, digitization of public transport operators, market consolidation, and new use cases.



These trends are analyzed in detail, including the potential impact on the industry and the challenges that DRT operators may face in adopting them.



Although the DRT industry may experience slow growth in the short term, rapid expansion is likely after 2025, driven by new regulations and the digitization of public transport infrastructure, which will enable DRT to reach its full potential.



The report concludes with an assessment of the top growth opportunities in the DRT industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06468654/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________