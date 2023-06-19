New York, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Inline Metrology Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06468653/?utm_source=GNW



It offers a detailed landscape of industry drivers, restraints, and segments conducive to growth.



The inline metrology industry has been growing steadily, with demand predominantly coming from automotive, aerospace, and machine shop verticals.



Despite current economic uncertainty, the shift towards electric vehicles is one of the key drivers for inline metrology solutions.



The analyst expects this market to witness steady growth during the forecast period (2023–2027). The integration of digital technologies across different facets of manufacturing, from design to production and delivery, will play a key role in driving the need for inline metrology solutions.



The study analyzes the global inline metrology market, including the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the world (RoW).Product segmentation includes coordinate measuring machines (CMM), optical digitizers and scanners (ODS), and vision measuring machines (VMM).



The analysis covers the market share of the top competitors at the total market level and a discussion of the prominent distribution channels.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for 2021 through 2027. The study provides revenues for the base year 2022 and revenue projections up to 2027.



Additional market metrics such as CAGR (2022 to 2027), average pricing, and market concentration are also provided.



The study identifies and analyzes growth opportunities emerging in the inline metrology market, providing insight into how to leverage them.

Author: Ram Ravi

