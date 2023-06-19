Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Maranello (Italy), June 19, 2023 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 200 million share buyback program announced on December 1, 2022, as the second tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Second Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:





Trading

Date

(dd/mm/yyyy)







Stock Exchange







Number of common shares purchased







Average price per share

excluding fees

(€)







Consideration excluding fees







(€)



12/06/2023 EXM 3,960 279.1680 1,105,505.28 13/06/2023 EXM 3,950 279.3072 1,103,263.44 14/06/2023 EXM 3,930 281.3431 1,105,678.38 15/06/2023 EXM 3,930 280.3169 1,101,645.42 16/06/2023 EXM 3,940 280.9421 1,106,911.87



Total







- 19,710 280.2133 5,523,004.39

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of such Second Tranche till June 16, 2023, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 153,362,029.50 for No. 636,893 common shares purchased on the EXM;

USD 39,900,360.48 (Euro 37,272,003.59*) for No. 153,056 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of June 16, 2023, the Company held in treasury No. 12,571,944 common shares equal to 4.89% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since July 1, 2022 until June 16, 2023, the Company has purchased a total of 1,598,357 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 349,808,023.12.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs ).

