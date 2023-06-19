New York, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Emerging Opportunities for Robotics in Military and Defense Applications" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06468652/?utm_source=GNW

Various military operations increasingly choose to deploy robots due to the advantages they provide in various safety, surveillance, and rescue operations.



These robots help troops improve the accuracy of a task, provide flexibility to perform multiple functions, shorten time required to complete tasks, enable traversing in hazardous environments, while facilitating longer operation with full efficiency.



Bio-inspired robotics aims to improve security and enhance defense systems.



Most of the designs focus on creating robotic vehicles and gadgets inspired by natural examples from plants, animals, birds, and insects translated into biochemical engineering and nanotechnology.Geopolitical crises have a large impact on the robotic surveillance market, and it is driving the demand for military automation.



NLP innovations have improved robot control, and thus has increased the demand for such systems.



Future advancements such as composite AI, decision intelligence, responsible AI will allow robots to take complex decisions to ensure trust.This study on covers the following topics:

•Technology Landscape and trends

•Technology adoption factors— drivers and challenges

•Applications, trends, and key developmental strategies of key industry participants

•Comparative analysis of regions based on factors such as application potential, disruption, and opportunity

•Patent landscape and growth opportunities that enable the adoption of next-generation military and defense robot technologies

