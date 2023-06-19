New York, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Online Dissolved Gas Analysis Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06468648/?utm_source=GNW

This study examines key trends from 2022 to 2027 in the global online dissolved gas analysis (DGA) market and identifies factors that will drive and restrain growth.



The report discusses the dissolved gas analyzer types, such as fault detection monitors and fault diagnostics monitors in different regions, and highlights growth opportunities for market participants.



The study’s base year is 2022, and the forecast period is from 2023 to 2027. The global online dissolved gas analyzer market generated a revenue of $113.2 million in 2022, at a growth rate of 4.3%. The market will grow due to limitations of laboratory DGA, aging power transformer fleet, and rising pressure on utilities as a result of increased energy demand.



In addition, recent successful case studies showcasing how online DGA detected a severe, rapidly progressing fault will boost the growth of the online dissolved gas analysis market during the forecast period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06468648/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________