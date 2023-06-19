New York, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Heat Exchanger Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151198/?utm_source=GNW

The global heat exchanger market has reached maturity, with Asia-Pacific (APAC) accounting for most of its growth.



The emerging markets, where growth is high, are populated by significant market participants.



Energy conservation, ease of maintenance, corrosion reduction, and improved heat transference are essential end-user requirements.



Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with a history of gaining a competitive advantage by launching unique products and want to enjoy this type of exclusivity again are working to deliver innovative heat exchangers.Frost & Sullivan discusses the numerous digital technologies market players can apply to drive revenue in this mature heat exchanger market.



Competitive evaluation of heat exchangers is documented, which includes a look at the major market players and significant aspects that help them outperform their competition.



The research also discusses the use of heat exchangers in green technology and the rise of heat exchangers in various renewable, alternative, and sustainable energy sources.In this analysis, heat, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC); data center; refrigeration; power generation; chemicals; oil and gas; food and beverages; water and wastewater; pharmaceuticals; mining; marine and shipbuilding; and others (heat exchangers employed in steel making, general engineering, pulp and paper, and other niche applications) are the major end-user industries.



This study covers the following regions: Latin America (LATAM), North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC). The heat exchanger sub-products included in this study are shell-and-tube heat exchangers, gasketed plate-and-frame heat exchangers, all-welded plate heat exchangers, brazed plate heat exchangers, air-cooled heat exchangers, and cooling tower systems.

Author: Krishnan Ramanathan

