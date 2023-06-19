The Flow chemistry market is projected to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2023 to USD 2.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2023 to 2028

New York, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Flow chemistry Market by reactor, Purification Method, Application, & Region - Global Forecast 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469445/?utm_source=GNW





By Purification method , the Chromatography segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of Flow chemistry market during 2023 to 2028.

Based on purification method, Flow chemistry made of Chromatography are regarded as one of the greatest purification method. the combination of flow chemistry with chromatography provides a powerful and efficient approach for continuous purification, offering advantages such as improved selectivity, scalability, productivity, and process optimization. These factors contribute to the rapid growth of the chromatography segment within the field of flow chemistry.



By application, Pharmaceutical Synthesis estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of flow chemistry market during 2023 to 2028.

Based on application, the pharmaceutical synthesis segment is expected to be the most significant in the flow chemistry market during the forecast period due to the high demand for efficient manufacturing processes, scalability, improved safety, the complexity of pharmaceutical molecules, and sustainability requirements in the pharmaceutical industry. Stringent regulations and the need for sustainable practices in the pharmaceutical industry further contribute to the significance of pharmaceutical synthesis in the flow chemistry market.



The Flow chemistry market in Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR in the flow chemistry market from 2023 to 2028. Asia pacific is one of the key markets of flow chemistry by considering these factors, such as the growing pharmaceutical industry, favorable government initiatives, focus on sustainable processes, technological advancements, API manufacturing, and the expanding chemical sector.



Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 35%, Directors – 25%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 30%, North America – 40%, Europe –20%, Middle East & Africa-5%, and South America-5%



The Flow chemistry market report is dominated by players, such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Lonza (Switzerland), PerkinElmer Inc (US), Biotage (Sweden), Milestone Srl(Italy), Velocys plc (UK) , THALESNANO INC (Hungary) , CEM Corporation (US) , Parr Instrument Company (US) and others.



Research Coverage:

The report defines, segments, and projects the size of the Flow chemistry market based on reactor, purification method, application, and region.It strategically profiles the key players and comprehensively analyzes their market share and core competencies.



It also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, such as new product lounch, agreement, contract, partnership, and acquisitions undertaken by them in the market.



