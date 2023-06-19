|Series
|RIKV 23 0816
|RIKV 23 1018
|Settlement Date
|06/21/2023
|06/21/2023
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|27,000
|11,850
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|98.619
|/
|9.002
|97.049
|/
|9.199
|Total Number of Bids Received
|24
|12
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|40,401
|20,850
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|19
|9
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|16
|9
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|98.619
|/
|9.002
|97.049
|/
|9.199
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|98.733
|/
|8.250
|97.267
|/
|8.500
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|98.621
|/
|8.989
|97.049
|/
|9.199
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|98.637
|/
|8.883
|97.091
|/
|9.064
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.733
|/
|8.250
|97.267
|/
|8.500
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.604
|/
|9.101
|96.994
|/
|9.376
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.631
|/
|8.923
|97.059
|/
|9.167
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|22.82 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.50
|1.76
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 23 0816 - RIKV 23 1018
Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND