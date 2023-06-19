Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 23 0816 - RIKV 23 1018

| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Reykjavík, ICELAND

Series RIKV 23 0816RIKV 23 1018
Settlement Date 06/21/202306/21/2023
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 27,00011,850
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 98.619/9.00297.049/9.199
Total Number of Bids Received 2412
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 40,40120,850
Total Number of Successful Bids 199
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 169
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 98.619/9.00297.049/9.199
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 98.733/8.25097.267/8.500
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 98.621/8.98997.049/9.199
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 98.637/8.88397.091/9.064
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 98.733/8.25097.267/8.500
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 98.604/9.10196.994/9.376
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 98.631/8.92397.059/9.167
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 22.82 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.501.76