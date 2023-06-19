TELUS invests $30 million in Montreal

English French

MONTREAL, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS is investing nearly $30 million in Montreal in 2023 to deploy and update its 5G networks and connect the city’s businesses to thousands of kilometres of optic fibre. As the summer season gets underway, the TELUS team is hard at work providing Quebec’s biggest city with the 5G connectivity and network capacity needed to welcome the nearly 10 million visitors expected here in 2023. Whether enjoying the view from the top of the Port of Montreal Observation Tower or grooving to the beat at one of the many music festivals taking place on Parc Jean Drapeau , Montrealers and tourists will have access to world-class connectivity this summer. TELUS is also continuing its partnerships with Zú and the École de Technologie Supérieure (ÉTS) for urban and 5G labs to promote innovation and connect Montreal’s businesses, universities, researchers and the greatest creative minds with the latest 5G technology.

“For our 3,600 team members in the city, Montreal continues to be a key focus for our technological innovations, and we’re maintaining our commitment to making Montreal one of the most welcoming and innovative cities in the world,” says Nazim Benhadid, Senior Vice-President at TELUS. “Lots of tourists choose Montreal for their summer vacation plans, and with our massive investments, we’re joining the city’s efforts to provide a first-class experience for visitors and maximize economic benefits for Montreal. Our long-term vision for our laboratories and technological innovation environments is also redefining the entertainment, construction and smart city industries to make our city and its businesses greener, more dynamic and more secure than ever.”

TELUS investments will support the following projects in 2023:

Grand Quay of the Port of Montreal: TELUS will be offering free public Wi-Fi and upgrading its 5G network at the Grand Quay of the Port of Montreal , providing an exceptional experience for visitors who come to enjoy a panoramic view of the Saint Lawrence River from the brand-new observation tower at the Port of Montreal.

The TELUS team is hard at work to equip the with the network capacity needed to welcome this year’s expected influx of visitors as they come to enjoy sporting events like the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix, music festivals, and other cultural events. Additional wireless sites are being deployed to meet the increased bandwidth requirements. TELUS 5G Lab with Zú: The TELUS 5G Lab will be outfitted with the latest 5G technology. This lab is located at Zú, a Montreal hub established by Guy Laliberté, founder of the Cirque du Soleil. In an eclectic environment with infrastructure and equipment at the cutting edge of technology, Zú supports and empowers creative entrepreneurs who use technology to develop products that transform creative industries by generating innovative and world-class projects.





Ongoing investments for a better future

TELUS plans to invest $81.2 billion in Canada by 2027, including $11.5 billion in the Quebec economy, for its infrastructure, operations and spectrum licensing and to improve the coverage, speed and reliability of its world-class networks. In addition to its investments in its networks, the TELUS team is driven by a desire to bring positive social changes to the communities where it operates. Since 2000, TELUS and our active and retired team members have contributed over 300,000 volunteer hours and donated over $33 million in support of local organizations, including Academos, Dans la Rue and Le Phare.

In addition, TELUS is now a major partner of CF Montréal . As part of this multi-year agreement, the two organizations will help thousands of kids and adolescents by giving them free access to soccer camps and offering sports scholarships to encourage athletes to develop their skills. Last April, TELUS and the Old Brewery Mission, announced the launch of the newest Health for Good mobile health clinic , working together to help marginalized Montreal residents with free healthcare services as well as social and housing-related support.

The investments announced in this news release reflect TELUS’ overall capital expenditure guidance for 2023, which was released on February 9, 2023, during the company’s fourth financial quarter of 2022.

