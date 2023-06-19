The insect repellent active ingredients market is projected to grow from USD 1.0 Billion in 2023 to USD 1.5 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.6%

New York, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market by Type, Concentration, Insect Type, End Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06093877/?utm_source=GNW

Such regulations and recommendations can significantly impact the demand for insect repellent active ingredients, as they influence consumer behavior and product formulations.



The DEET segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2023.

Based on type, the DEET segment is projected to lead the insect repellent active ingredients market during the forecast period. DEET has received regulatory approvals from health authorities, such as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and similar agencies in other countries, which further endorse its safety and effectiveness. These approvals provide reassurance to consumers and contribute to the market dominance of DEET-based products.



The Aerosols Segment is projected to dominate the market share in the End application segment during the forecast period.

Based on the End application segment, the aerosols segment is projected to dominate the market share during the forecast period.Aerosol repellents are portable and suitable for on-the-go use.



Their compact size and convenient packaging make them travel-friendly, allowing individuals to carry them in bags, backpacks, or pockets easily. This portability makes aerosols a preferred choice for outdoor enthusiasts, travelers, and individuals engaged in activities where mosquito or insect exposure is expected.



Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share in 2023.

The Insect repellent active ingredients market industry has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Rest of the World.Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2023.



Increased awareness about the risks of insect-borne diseases and improved education on preventive measures have contributed to the growing demand for insect repellents in Asia Pacific.Health campaigns, government initiatives, and public health organizations promote the use of insect repellents as a preventive measure, further driving the market for active ingredients.



The "Fight the Bite" campaign in Australia launched in 2015 and evaluated in 2017 aims to raise awareness about mosquito-borne diseases like dengue fever and promote the use of insect repellents. It includes television and radio advertisements, social media campaigns, and educational materials distributed through healthcare providers.



The break-up of the profile of primary participants in the insect repellent active ingredients market:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: CXOs – 25%, Manager– 50%, Executives-25%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 40%, Europe – 25%, North America – 25%, South America & Africa– 10%



Prominent companies include Spectrum Brands Inc. (US), Reckitt Beneckiser Group Plc (UK), Henkel AG & Co KGaA (Germany), MERCK KGaA (Germany), S.C. Johnson & Son Inc. (US), Dabur (India), Godrej (India), Sawyer (US), BUGG Products, LLC (US), Coghlan’s (Canada), Vertellus (US), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan), Clariant (Switzerland), Citrefine (UK), NK Chemiosys Pvt. Ltd. (India), Shorgun Organics (India). among others.



Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market by Type (DEET, Picaridin, IR 3535, P-Methane3,8 DIOL, DEPA), Concentration (Less than 10%, 10% to 50%, More Than 50%), Insect Type (Mosquitoes, Bugs, Ticks, Flies), End Application and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Rest of the World).The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the insect repellent active ingredients market.



A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, and services; key strategies; Contracts, partnerships, agreements. new product & service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the insect repellent active ingredients market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the insect repellent active ingredients market ecosystem is covered in this report.



Reasons to buy this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall insect repellent active ingredients market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (Rise in vector-borne disease occurrence, Effects of climate change on insect proliferation), restraints (High interminable time for active ingredients and product approval, Health and environmental hazards related to insect repellents), opportunities (Increase in demand for insect repellent products in outdoor activities, Alternatives to chemical-based insect repellents), challenges (Development of active ingredient-resistance among insects reducing the effectiveness of chemical compounds) influencing the growth of the insect repellent active ingredients market.

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the insect repellent active ingredients market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the insect repellent active ingredients market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the insect repellent active ingredients market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like Spectrum Brands Inc. (US), Reckitt Beneckiser Group Plc (UK), Henkel AG & Co KGaA (Germany), MERCK KGaA (Germany), S.C. Johnson & Son Inc. (US), Dabur (India), Godrej (India), Sawyer (US), BUGG Products, LLC (US), Coghlan’s (Canada), Vertellus (US), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan), Clariant (Switzerland), Citrefine (UK), NK Chemiosys Pvt. Ltd. (India), Shorgun Organics (India) among others in the insect repellent active ingredients market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the insect repellent active ingredients market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06093877/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________