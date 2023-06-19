Global Actuators Industry Research Report 2023: A $100+ Billion Market by 2030 - Smart Cities and Advanced Actuators for Aerospace and Defense Present Opportunities

Dublin, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Actuators: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Actuators Market to Reach $100.2 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Actuators estimated at US$57.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$100.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Linear Actuators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.6% CAGR and reach US$64.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Rotary Actuators segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR
The Actuators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$28.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR.
Looking Ahead to 2023
Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.
Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.
Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Actuators: A Critical Component of Assemblies
- Analysis by Type
- Geographic Market Analysis
- China: A Major Market
- Actuators - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)
- Recent Market Activity
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Industrial Automation to Fuel Growth
- Global Spending on Industry 4.0 Technologies (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, and 2023
- Rise in Aircraft Fleet to Support Demand for Actuators
- Global Aircraft Fleet by Aircraft Type for the Years 2018 and 2038
- Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018 & 2038
- Focus Grows on Development of Advanced Actuators for Aerospace and Defense
- Smart Cities: A Major Opportunity Market
- Growing Number of Smart Homes Catalyzes the Creation of Smart Cities: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
- Global Home Automation Revenues in US$ Million by Geographic Region for 2018 and 2024
- High Demand for Smart Linear Actuators
- Growing Use of Automated Systems in Vehicles Propels Demand for Actuators
- Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022
- Rise in Luxury Vehicle Sales Augurs Well for Actuators
- Global Luxury Vehicles Market (In US$ Million) by Leading Countries for the Year 2019
- Growing Focus on Electric Technologies Augments Demand for Automotive Actuators
- Connected Cars on the Rise, Bodes Well for the Market
- Growing Interest in Autonomous Vehicles to Drive Opportunities
- Automotive Engine Actuators Market: An Overview
- Growing Use of Electromechanical Actuators in the Automotive Industry
- Strong Focus on Water & Wastewater Management to Impel Market Growth
- Technology Developments Drive Use of Actuators in Medical Devices
- Actuators Gain Importance in Oil and gas Sector
- Elimination of Methane Emissions with Electric Actuators
- Increasing Rate of Industrialization and Urbanization Catapults Growth of the Market for Actuators
- Select Product Innovations
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 139 Featured)
- ABB Limited
- Altra Industrial Motion
- Auma Riester GmbH & Co.
- Cair Euromatic Automation Pvt Ltd.
- Cameron International Corporation
- Curtiss Wright
- Eaton Corporation plc
- Elger Controls India Private Ltd.
- Festo AG & Co. KG
- Flowserve Corporation
- Harmonic Drive LLC
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Indelac Controls Inc.
- KITZ Corporation
- Micromatic LLC
- MISUMI Group, Inc.
- Moog, Inc.
- Motion Systems Corp.
- Pentair Plc.
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- Rotork Plc
- SMC Corporation
- Timotion Technology Co. Ltd.
- The Emerson Electric Company
