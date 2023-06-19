The indoor farming technology market is projected to reach USD 32.3 billion by 2028 from USD 20.3 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 9.7%

New York, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Indoor Farming Technology Market by Growing System, Facility Type, Component, Crop Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05390742/?utm_source=GNW

Numerous factors influence the growth of glass or poly greenhouses for indoor farming. First, a spike in indoor farming projects has been prompted by the rising demand for locally grown and fresh produce, and greenhouses offer an effective and controlled setting to meet this demand.

"By growing system, Hydroponics is projected to dominate during the forecast period."

Hydroponics has witnessed significant demand and market growth in recent years, driven by the various advantages it offers to meet the evolving needs of consumers and the agricultural industry.One key advantage is the ability of hydroponic systems to provide a consistent and reliable supply of fresh produce throughout the year, irrespective of seasonal limitations.



This year-round production capability aligns with the increasing consumer demand for locally sourced and sustainably grown fruits, vegetables, and herbs.

"By facility type, the market for the indoor vertical farm is projected in high demand."

Indoor vertical farms have gained popularity due to the increasing demand for fresh, locally-grown produce and the rapid growth of the market for sustainable agricultural practices.These farms offer several advantages that align with evolving consumer preferences and market trends.



Firstly, vertical farms provide a reliable and consistent supply of high-quality products throughout the year, regardless of seasonal limitations. This year-round production capability ensures a steady and consistent supply to meet the demands of consumers and retailers, reducing dependence on imported or out-of-season produce.

"By component, the market for lighting systems of indoor farming technology is projected in market share."

Lighting systems play a crucial role in indoor vertical farming, and their advantages have contributed to the increasing demand and market growth in the industry.One key advantage is the ability of lighting systems to provide precise control over the light spectrum, intensity, and photoperiod, mimicking optimal natural conditions for plant growth.



This level of control enables growers to optimize crop production, enhance plant development, and increase yields.

"By crop type, the market for fruits and vegetable cultivation in indoor farming technology is projected in high demand."

The growth of fruits and vegetables in indoor farming technology has witnessed significant demand and market growth due to various factors.Consumers increasingly seek locally grown, fresh, and pesticide-free produce, which can be efficiently provided by indoor farming systems.



These technologies offer precise control over environmental conditions, including temperature, humidity, lighting, and nutrient levels, creating optimal growing conditions for different crops.The ability to cultivate fruits and vegetables year-round, regardless of seasonal limitations, meets the demand for consistent supply and reduces dependence on imported or out-of-season produce.



Indoor farming also enables the cultivation of a wide range of crops, including leafy greens, herbs, tomatoes, strawberries, and even exotic or rare varieties, catering to the diverse preferences of consumers.



Asia Pacific will significantly contribute towards market growth during the forecast period.

The demand for indoor farming technology is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the Asia Pacific region, where there has been an increase in foreign business lines investing in agricultural operations to solely meet crop growers’ demands for crops of export quality.Additionally, the farming sector in the Asia Pacific area has been moving away from traditional agricultural practices systems and towards technological and creative ones.



These changes result in the upgrading of crop management strategies for improved crop premium value. In 2020, the Asia Pacific region’s indoor farming technology market held around 30.7% of the global market’s value.



Break-up of Primaries:

• By Company Type: Tier 1-35%, Tier 2-45%, Tier 3- 20%

• By Designation: CXOs-35%, Managers – 25%, and Executives- 40%

• By Region: North America - 40%, Asia Pacific – 30%, Europe - 20%, RoW – 5%, South America-5%



Leading players profiled in this report:

• Scotts Company LLC (US)

• Signify Holding (Netherlands)

• EVERLIGHT ELECTRONICS CO. LTD (Taiwan)

• NETAFIM (Israel)

• Heliospectra AB (Sweden)

• Argus Control Systems Limited (Canada)

• Lumigrow, Inc (Canada)

• weisstechnik (US)

• Priva (Netherlands)

• LOGIQS.B.V. (Netherlands)

• Illumitex (US)

• AmHydro (US)

• RICHEL GROUP (France)

• Vertical Farm Systems (Australia)

• Hydroponic Systems International (Spain)

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the indoor farming technology market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage:

The report segments the indoor farming technology market based on growing systems, facility type, components, crop type, and region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—the competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global indoor farming technology market, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to buy this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall indoor farming technology market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (Rising demand for fresh foods with higher nutritive value), restraints (There are restrictions on the types of crops that can be planted), opportunities (Development of innovative and cost-effective technologies), and challenges (Insufficient funding) influencing the growth of the indoor farming technology market.

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the indoor farming technology market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the indoor farming technology market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the indoor farming technology market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players Scotts Company LLC (US), Signify Holding (Netherlands), EVERLIGHT ELECTRONICS CO., LTD (Taiwan), NETAFIM (Israel), Heliospectra AB (Sweden), are among others in the indoor farming technology market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the lecithin and phospholipids market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

