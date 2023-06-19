The aircraft seals market is expected to grow from USD 3.1 billion at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period, reaching USD 3.8 billion by 2028

New York, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aircraft Seals Market by Type, Application, Material, End Use, Aircraft Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05337078/?utm_source=GNW





Increase in global aircraft fleet size to increase demand for seals from OEM & aftermarket.



The global aircraft seals market is expected to grow as the number of aircraft increases, owing to the rise in global air passenger traffic.Airbus intends to increase production of its A320 aircraft family to 45 per month by the end of 2021 and has asked its suppliers to prepare for the production to reach 64 per month by the 2nd quarter of 2023 and 70 per month by 2024.



There is also an increase in the number of military aircraft produced as the US, China, India, Russia, and the UK increase their military expenditure.Along with commercial and military aircraft, the frequency of cargo airplanes has also increased, owing to growing international trade between countries.



Aircraft seals are a critical component in various systems and are a prerequisite to creating a firm and dynamic sealing of various systems and aerostructures. As the aircraft fleet size increases globally, there will be a proportionate increase in demand for seals in the aftermarket segment, and thus, the growth in global air travel and the subsequent demand for new aircraft will drive the OEM market for aircraft seals.



Based on Application, the Engine segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period.

Based on application, the aircraft seals market has been segmented into engine systems, landing gear systems, airframes, avionics & electrical system, and flight control & hydraulic system.These applications use various types of seals depending on the requirement of that system.



The engine system segment is projected to hold the dominant share of the aircraft seals market during the forecast period.Aircraft seals are used in various engine systems components such as fan blades, fan cowl/thrust reverser doors, heat exchangers, driveshafts, fuel management (actuation, fuel pumps, and metering), and air intakes.



Engine systems are the most crucial application of aircraft seals, as engine oils are considered essential to ensure the smooth operations of aircraft engine systems.Engine oils and gear oils are used in aircraft engines to lubricate, cool, and clean their components.



Engine oils should be able to sustain their physical and chemical properties at temperatures ranging from 40 °C to more than 250 °C. To maintain the oil level at the required quantity and to eliminate oil leakages, aircraft seals play an important role in engine systems.



Based on the Material, the Composites segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on material, the aircraft seals market has been segmented into composites, polymers, and metals.The composites segment is expected to lead the aircraft seals market during the forecast period due to the increase in demand for lightweight seals for new aircraft globally.



Different types of composite materials are used in manufacturing aircraft seals.These materials offer high resistance to heat, are robust, and provide high tensile strength.



These properties allow lightweight composite materials to outperform more traditional manufacturing materials and are thus preferred by seal manufacturers. The metals segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period due to the increasing use of aircraft seals in aircraft engines and other high-temperature applications. Composite materials are increasingly utilized to develop aircraft seals due to the various benefits they offer over other materials. Modern aircraft demand lightweight components to lower their overall weight. The use of composite materials helps reduce the weight of the aircraft seals, thereby enhancing fuel efficiency and improving aircraft performance by reducing drag. The most common composite material used in aircraft seal manufacturing is elastomers. Composite-based aircraft seals offer advantages such as weight reduction, corrosion resistance, excellent sealing properties, design flexibility, fatigue resistance, and thermal stability. These seals are used in engine systems, landing gear, fuel systems, hydraulic and pneumatic systems, environmental control systems, and wing and fuselage structures to provide fluid and gas containment, prevent leakage, and maintain system integrity. Major companies, such as Saint-Gobain (France), Freudenberg Sealing Technologies (Germany), Trelleborg Sealing Solutions (Sweden), and Kirkhill, Inc. (US).



Based on Type, the Dynamic Seal segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period.

Based on type, the aircraft seals market has been segmented into static seals and dynamic seals.These seals have a unique design or property and are used in various aircraft applications.



The static seal’s segment has been further divided into gaskets & O-rings, and other seals, and the dynamic seals segment into contact seals and clearance seals. The dynamic seal segment is estimated to account for a larger share of the aircraft seals market in 2028.



Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The APAC region is estimated to account for a larger share aircraft seals market in 2023.In this region, the aircraft seals market has been studied for China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC.



Countries in the Asia Pacific region are upgrading their capabilities by undergoing developments in the field of aircraft seals.China and India are primarily investing in aircraft seals to enhance and gain a tactical edge in technology.



With GDP forecast to rise in the next ten years, developing countries such as China and India have huge potential for the market.Asia Pacific is expected to gain supremacy in the aircraft seals market in the coming years.



China, in recent times, has become a market for huge foreign investments due to the stable growth and robust developments in its economy.



The break-up of the profile of primary participants in the ultralight and light aircraft market:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 49%, Tier 2 – 37%, and Tier 3 – 14%

• By Designation: C Level – 55%, Director Level – 27%, and Others – 18%

• By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 26%, Asia Pacific –16%, Latin America – 7%, Middle East -3%, Africa- 3%



Major players operating in the ultralight and light aircraft market are SKF (Sweden), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Trelleborg Sealing Solutions (Sweden), Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland), Saint-Gobain (France)



Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the aircraft seals market basis of By Application(Engine System, Airframe, Avionics, and Electrical System, Flight Control & Hydraulic System Landing Gear System), By Material(Composites, Polymer, Metals), By Type(Dynamic seal, Static seal), Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, UAVs), By End Use(OEM, Aftermarket) in these segments have been mapped across major Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, Latin America).The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the aircraft seals market.



A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overviews; solutions and services; key strategies; agreements, collaborations, new product launches, contracts, expansion, acquisitions, and partnerships associated with the aircraft seals market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the aircraft seals market ecosystem is covered in this report.



Reasons to buy this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall aircraft seals market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on aircraft seals offered by the top players in the market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the aircraft seals market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyzes the aircraft seals market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the aircraft seals market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players in the aircraft seals market.

